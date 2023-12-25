For The Creamiest Oatmeal, Break Out Your Rice Cooker

Ask any chef what their favorite small kitchen appliance is and many will say a rice cooker. It's not that making rice on the stove is hard, it's that rice cookers will do all the work while you're off doing other things in the kitchen. And the rice comes out perfect every time as long as you follow the proper rice-to-water ratio. When you fill the machine with water and rice, the machine turns on and sets the temperature to boil. When the water is all absorbed into the rice, the temperature will start to rise in the pot and trigger a heat sensor to either turn the machine off or change to a warming setting.

When you make oatmeal, it works exactly the same way. All you have to do is measure out the oats and the cooking liquid (water or milk, or both), and a pinch of salt. Put the lid on the rice cooker and use the "porridge" setting, which cooks things a little lower and slower than the other settings. And that's it! You're free to walk away and make a cup of coffee, brush your teeth, read the paper — whatever your morning routine might be. The porridge setting for most rice cookers will take about 45 minutes to an hour, so jump in the shower and get dressed, and your breakfast will be ready when you are.