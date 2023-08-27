A Frittata Is One Of The Easiest Egg Dishes For Using Up Random Leftovers

It's the end of the week and you're hungry. You think you only have a carton of eggs left, but you open the fridge and find other bits and bobs: nubbins of roast chicken, little lumps of various cheeses, and two take-out containers of stir-fried vegetables. What can you make for dinner? A fridge clean-out frittata, of course!

Frittatas are the rustic neighbors of crustless quiches and omelets, with filling ingredients mixed into beaten eggs and cooked on the stove ("frittata" is a play on "fritta," which is "fried" in Italian). When making egg dishes like these, the fillings generally need to be pre-cooked so that they won't still be raw by the time the eggs are set. By using leftovers as fillings for your frittatas, you will have skipped the pre-cooking step altogether!

To use up leftovers in a frittata, simply chop up the ingredients you'll be using into small, bite-sized pieces, and add them into an ovenproof skillet. Pour in enough beaten eggs to cover the chopped leftovers, then put it over low heat to cook the bottom of the frittata before placing the whole thing under the broiler to completely set the eggs. The frittata can be served hot, cold, or even at room temperature, cut into slices for easy eating.