For Quick And Delicious Cake, Just Grab Your Rice Cooker
Is there ever a time that isn't right for delicious, gooey, homemade chocolate cake?! After all, this simple baking staple has the power to uplift anyone's mood. If you're planning to make it at home, this ultimate chocolate cake recipe is sure to hit the sweet spot. And if you enjoy experimenting in the kitchen, you could even play around with these secret ingredients that will take chocolate cake to the next level. If, however, you are pressed for time, here is a nifty little trick that will help you cook a quick and delicious cake in a jiffy. All you have to do is grab your rice cooker.
Though it may sound surprising to try and bake a cake in a rice cooker, this appliance actually does all the work for you. So if you don't have an oven at home, or want to teach your kids an easy way to make chocolate cake at home, you can't go wrong with making it in a rice cooker.
How to make chocolate cake in a rice cooker
In principle, the method for cooking a chocolate cake in a rice cooker isn't very different from that of baking it in an oven. The ingredients would largely remain the same, though you can make it in a rice cooker without eggs and milk too. The results will fortunately still be rich and delicious. The method for prepping the ingredients beforehand is to mix all your dry ingredients together, and then your wet ingredients together, before assimilating them slowly with each other. Once they have mixed well, add everything to the rice cooker which has been greased with oil, and then let the machine work its magic.
The most important thing to be aware of when making a chocolate cake in a rice cooker is that the time it takes to cook properly will depend on the kind of rice cooker you use. The latest ones often come with a cake setting, which makes the procedure very easy. All you have to do is pop the batter in for 60 minutes on the cake setting (though do check it once at the 45-minute mark). If you have an older machine, you may need to press the cook button several times but you will still have a delicious cake as a result. Once done, let the cake cool and layer it with toppings of your choice.
Other things you can cook in a rice cooker
Don't be fooled by this device's name because apart from rice and chocolate cake, there are many dishes you can cook in this versatile machine. We bet there are many things you didn't know you could make in your rice cooker. This includes simple rice substitutes like quinoa, polenta and oatmeal to complete dishes like a creamy risotto or a sweet rice pudding.
In fact, vegetables can also be steamed in it, and it is ideal for slow-cooking soups and stews too. Fruit can also be poached in a rice cooker to make sure it has the correct consistency, texture, and flavor you desire. A rice cooker is a good option for cooking different kinds of chicken dishes including curry and chili. And the machine works great when it comes to making different kinds of eggs. Starting from plain steaming to hard and soft-boiled eggs, and even something more complicated like a frittata can all be whipped up in a rice cooker.