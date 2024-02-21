For Quick And Delicious Cake, Just Grab Your Rice Cooker

In principle, the method for cooking a chocolate cake in a rice cooker isn't very different from that of baking it in an oven. The ingredients would largely remain the same, though you can make it in a rice cooker without eggs and milk too. The results will fortunately still be rich and delicious. The method for prepping the ingredients beforehand is to mix all your dry ingredients together, and then your wet ingredients together, before assimilating them slowly with each other. Once they have mixed well, add everything to the rice cooker which has been greased with oil, and then let the machine work its magic.

The most important thing to be aware of when making a chocolate cake in a rice cooker is that the time it takes to cook properly will depend on the kind of rice cooker you use. The latest ones often come with a cake setting, which makes the procedure very easy. All you have to do is pop the batter in for 60 minutes on the cake setting (though do check it once at the 45-minute mark). If you have an older machine, you may need to press the cook button several times but you will still have a delicious cake as a result. Once done, let the cake cool and layer it with toppings of your choice.