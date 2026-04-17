7 Of The Healthiest Cuts Of Steak

Let's be blunt here. Beef steak gets a lot of bad press, with many studies linking the regular consumption of red meat to a higher risk for heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. We're not about to argue with the evidence. Limiting your intake comes with benefits such as a healthier weight and a lower risk of certain diseases. Eating more plant-based dinners is also less expensive, which is always a plus.

That said, nothing beats a perfectly grilled steak on occasion. Enter the big question: Which are the healthiest cuts of meat for those who want to go big on flavor and big on health? We asked Thomas Odermatt, a third-generation Swiss butcher and founder of the gourmet rotisserie food truck Roli Roti, for his expert opinion, and the jury's in. If it's the healthiest cut of steak you're looking for, it all boils down to protein, fat, and nutrient density. Odermatt broke it down for us with seven specific cuts, detailing what makes each one an excellent choice for those of us who want to land the taste without losing our health points.