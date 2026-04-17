7 Of The Healthiest Cuts Of Steak
Let's be blunt here. Beef steak gets a lot of bad press, with many studies linking the regular consumption of red meat to a higher risk for heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. We're not about to argue with the evidence. Limiting your intake comes with benefits such as a healthier weight and a lower risk of certain diseases. Eating more plant-based dinners is also less expensive, which is always a plus.
That said, nothing beats a perfectly grilled steak on occasion. Enter the big question: Which are the healthiest cuts of meat for those who want to go big on flavor and big on health? We asked Thomas Odermatt, a third-generation Swiss butcher and founder of the gourmet rotisserie food truck Roli Roti, for his expert opinion, and the jury's in. If it's the healthiest cut of steak you're looking for, it all boils down to protein, fat, and nutrient density. Odermatt broke it down for us with seven specific cuts, detailing what makes each one an excellent choice for those of us who want to land the taste without losing our health points.
Eye of round
Looking for a meat cut that's extremely lean and very high in protein? The eye of round is one of the healthiest cuts of steak you can find. "It's ideal if your focus is pure protein and lower calories," Thomas Odermatt states. This, let's face it, is exactly what most of us who are trying to keep an eye on the scales are after. This cut certainly ticks a lot of boxes from a purely nutritional point of view. Classified as a very lean muscle, Odermatt reveals that it yields the most protein at around 31 to 33 grams per 100 grams.
That said, it comes with one downside. According to this butcher, eye of round steaks aren't the easiest of cuts to cook, and can be unforgiving of the slightest mistake. "Cook them wrong, and they're dry and tough." One way to avoid this pitfall is allowing the meat to marinate before cooking. A good marinade will tenderize your cut considerably. The creaminess of a garlic and yogurt marinade works particularly well.
Top sirloin
This cut strikes a balance between good protein, moderate fat, and enough flavor to make the steak satisfying without overdoing it. Sirloin is considered one of the healthiest cuts of meat because it's leaner in fat than many other cuts, meeting the USDA's definitions of lean or extra lean. That said, Thomas Odermatt mentions that we should go beyond looking for the leanest meat when picking the healthiest cuts of meat. It's more important to make sure that the meat is carved from a well-raised animal that you can cook properly and enjoy eating.
If you're not sure how to prepare this meat, sirloin is excellent in the smoker. It only needs about an hour per pound to reach the optimum temperature. Just make sure you let it rest to seal in the moisture. It's also one of the best steaks for grilling, as there's enough fat content to keep things juicy.
Tenderloin
The tenderloin is cut from the same part of the animal as filet mignon and is known for its exceptionally soft texture. Thomas Odermatt warns that this cut is lower in micronutrients and collagen than some others. "People often assume tenderloin is the healthiest cut," says Thomas Odermatt. "It's prized for texture, not nutrition." That said, he adds that it is also very lean and easy to digest, which is why it still lands a spot on our list of healthiest cuts of meat. In fact, the Mayo Clinic lists it as one of the leanest meat options you can choose.
Odermatt typically goes beyond leanness when considering whether a cut of meat is healthy or not. He describes the two things that really matter for him as being "how the animal was raised, and which cut you choose." We do have a few tips to help you cook your tenderloin like a pro: Bring it to room temperature before cooking, and don't forget to pan-sear the meat.
Ribeye
This cut is very different from the ones recommended so far, as it's higher in fat and offers less protein per ounce. So what makes it deserving of a spot on Thomas Odermatt's choice of healthiest cuts of steak? Ribeye is more satiating and richer in fat-soluble nutrients than most beef, and these two features are equally important when gauging healthy foods. "When people talk about the healthiest cuts of steak, they tend to focus on fat, protein, calories, or portion size. Those numbers matter, but they don't tell the full story," Odermatt says.
While no one's suggesting you make ribeye your main meal every day, enjoying it as an occasional treat comes with some solid benefits. It's a good source of zinc, selenium, niacin, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12, additionally providing 1.44 milligrams of iron per serving. The bonus? Marbling makes ribeye a perfect candidate for your grill, so you can just toss it on for a no-fuss dinner.
Picanha / Top sirloin cap
The picanha is quite underrated as beef cuts go. That said, if you're into Brazilian food, you'll certainly know about it. It's considered a classic in the country — so much so that its omission from menus is one of the worst red flags when dining at a Brazilian barbecue restaurant. The cut is carved from the top sirloin cap, and it's one of Thomas Odermatt's favorites when it comes to tender, relatively lean cuts that are bursting with great flavor — but only as long as the fat cap is trimmed properly.
Always keep in mind that the source of the meat is as important as the leanness of the cut. In fact, Odermatt insists, the real markers of quality go beyond the popular grass-fed versus grain-fed debate. "What matters is the animal itself, how it was handled, and how the meat was processed and butchered," he says. "That's where quality is either preserved, or lost." Cook it simply and over high heat, as this is one of those steaks that should never be marinated.
Teres major
This probably isn't the first cut of beef that springs to anyone's mind, and we won't blame you if your first instinct is to wonder what a teres major steak is. This cut comes from the beef chuck primal, and, because very few people know about it, it's not easy to find in stock. There's an upside to this, as this means it's considerably less expensive than more popular cuts of meat.
This steak has been dubbed a chef's best-kept secret, and Thomas Odermatt describes it as "surprisingly close to tenderloin in tenderness, but at a fraction of the cost." As for its healthy hallmarks, the teres major comes with a high protein and low fat content, making it ideal for those who are counting calories but who don't want to compromise when it comes to solid nutrition properties. Incidentally, this cut is very versatile when it comes to cooking.
You can sous-vide, roast, sear, or grill it. Just watch out, because lean cuts will dry out quickly if overcooked. "Once that happens, people tend to push the heat higher, chase flavor, and end up with charring, which brings compounds you don't want," Odermatt cautions.
Strip loin
If you're looking for a cut of meat that's both healthy and enjoyable, you're going to need to find a balance between fat and flavor. "A strip loin fits the bill beautifully," says Thomas Odermatt, praising this particular cut for its strong protein content and just enough fat to cook well while actually tasting like a steak. "A bit of fat actually helps here, as it protects the meat, keeps it juicy, and supports nutrient absorption."
How best to cook it? The strip loin — or New York strip, as it's sometimes called — is a cut of meat chefs recommend if you're new to grilling, as it does well on high heat and shouldn't be left cooking for too long. Just sear each side on the hottest part of the grill for two to three minutes and finish it off away from the direct flame. Although most agree that the strip steak is best cooked on the grill, you can also sous vide it.