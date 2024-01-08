13 Chef-Approved Tips For Making The Best Beef Tenderloin

Few dishes are as elegant when entertaining as a whole roasted beef tenderloin. As a chef, seldom did an anniversary, birthday, wedding, or other special occasion go by where guests of my restaurant didn't request a menu that featured a beef tenderloin. This muscle, located along the backbone of a cow from the loin primal to the sirloin primal, typically spans 18 to 24 inches in length. The luscious showstopper is one of the most tender cuts because of its origin.

The muscles in this region are seldom exercised, leaving this cut rife with intramuscular fat, known as marbling, and lacking in dense, connective tissues that can make cuts of beef from the hindquarters or pectoral region less moist and juicy without using lengthy, low-heat cooking methods. Because of its distinct features and the panache associated with ordering beef tenderloin, it is a particularly budget-busting cut of meat to order at a restaurant.

But I have a secret for you — cooking a whole beef tenderloin at home isn't as challenging as it seems. Over the years, I have experimented with every preparation method, from a classic roast to a fancy beef Wellington. I have learned what not to do and, more importantly, how to coax the maximum flavor and juiciness from this incredibly tender cut. Read on to discover the most crucial chef-approved tips for making the best beef tenderloin for your next special occasion that will not only blow away your guests but save you the expense of paying a premium for a restaurant to do it.