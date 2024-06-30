Here's Why Ribeye Is The Best Steak To Throw On Your Grill This Summer

The summertime months mean breaking out the grill and firing it up, and there are few better things than tending that grill and ending up with a perfectly cooked steak at the end of things. Some steaks are better for grilling than others, and one of the very best is a ribeye.

Why is this steak one that comes out so famously flavorful when it's cooked on the grill? A large part of what makes ribeye the go-to for grilling is the tendency for this cut to come with the perfect amount of marbling. The fat that runs through a steak serves a few different purposes, including making it juicy and keeping in tender. The ribeye has just enough but not too much, and it means that the meat that makes it to the plate is downright delectable.

That starts with choosing the right ribeye, though. Look for one that has visible marbling throughout, and that marbling should be white (or, in the case of grass-fed beef, slightly yellow) and present in thin streaks instead of large clumps. (Big clumps of fat can cause flare-ups, while streaks will melt into the steak more evenly.) The rest of the meat should be bright — with no gray or discoloration — and a moisture-free package will suggest that it's on the fresher side. Keep that in mind, and you'll set yourself up for success.