Think Twice Before Ordering Steak At These 10 Restaurant Chains

There's no shortage of places to get a good steak. Whether you're going to a steakhouse chain that's known for dishing up quality meat or an independent restaurant that's mastered the art of the sear, finding a great piece of steak isn't too hard these days, even if you have to pay a slightly higher price than if you were ordering a different dish. However, we all know that it's tricky to get steak right — and sometimes, you can end up with a piece of beef on your plate that looks and tastes far from appetizing. Sadly, when it comes to certain restaurant chains, they just can't seem to get their steaks right, and countless customers have criticized what's arrived at their table.

With some chain restaurants, the fact that they might not do a good steak isn't that surprising, but sad nonetheless. Places like Denny's, Chili's, and IHOP aren't exactly known for busting out amazing sirloins, but you should still hope for better than what some customers end up with. In other places, though, the fact that they don't do steak well is a full-on tragedy. The likes of Logan's Roadhouse and Hoss's Steak and Sea House have made their name on serving big hunks of beef — so why are their steaks so routinely bad? We're about to find out.