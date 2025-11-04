Texas Roadhouse Could Be Losing Ground To This Rival Steakhouse Chain. Here's How

It's no secret that Texas Roadhouse is on a good run lately. After all, the eatery is absolutely everywhere: It's seen a recent boost in sales, as well as higher visibility thanks to a fresh series of store openings. However, the brand's reign as America's go-to steakhouse chain might come to an end thanks to one plucky competitor. Logan's Roadhouse has had a stellar 2025, with customers happier than ever and branches across the country thriving. This is all the more notable considering that Logan's Roadhouse once looked like it was done for. The chain filed for bankruptcy twice in four years before a purchase by SPB Hospitality in 2020 brought the eatery back from the brink. Just five years later, and it's become the steakhouse to beat.

How did Logan's Roadhouse pull off such an almighty turnaround? Well, through a combination of laser-focused plans for regeneration, and understanding exactly what customers want — plus what Texas Roadhouse can't give them. Logan's Roadhouse's lunch hours, take-home options, and value meals may not seem like much compared to the dominance of Texas Roadhouse, but minds are slowly changing about where to dine. Grab your meat and steak knife: It's time to dig into exactly how Logan's Roadhouse has made itself more attractive than ever.