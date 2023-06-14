The Microwave Grilling Hack We're Not Too Sure About (But Won't Judge)

Let's say you have a perfectly ordinary steak. You have two options to prepare it. The first method has you putting the steak on a propane grill and grilling until it develops a dark crust on the exterior, and the second method has you pan-fry the outside and put it in the oven after. No matter how novice they are, any chef would most likely never dare to use a microwave to try and grill something. It feels wrong, and microwaves use a different kind of heat than a grill. But what if it were possible to "grill" something like a piece of chicken or steak using your microwave?

According to one method documented by eHow, it may be possible. This particular method first has you spray a grill pan with non-stick spray, "preheat" the pan in the microwave for two to ten minutes, and then cook your choice of meat on the grill pan for five to nine minutes or until the steak is at your preferred level of doneness.

But how exactly does this method even work? How could something that you ordinally use to pop popcorn or reheat leftovers somehow give you a medium-rare steak without undercooking it?