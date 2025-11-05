The Breakfast Chain That Just Sold For $620 Million

Denny's investors have announced that they're taking the chain private, so its shares will no longer be traded on the open market once the deal goes through. This is hardly unusual for a private equity purchase and simply means that the new owners will buy shareholders out of the business (likely at a premium) once the acquisition is finalized.

Beyond this change in company structure, we don't yet know what the investment groups who purchased Denny's have planned for the brand, although they have expressed promising enthusiasm for the restaurant chain. Rohit Manocha, managing director and co-founder of TriArtisan Capital Advisors, referred to Denny's as "an iconic piece of the American dream" in a statement, adding that he's looking forward to working with current CEO Kelli Valade and her team "to provide resources and support the Company's long-term strategic growth plans" (via ABC News). Additionally, as Yadav Enterprises is already very involved in franchising Denny's, it seems that the new owners came into the deal with an understanding of the breakfast chain's significance. It has served its loyal customers for over 70 years, ever since Denny's launched as Danny's Donut's in 1953.