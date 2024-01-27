The Steakhouse Chains That Use The Highest Quality Steaks

Eating delicious steak is often viewed as a luxury. As a somewhat pricey cut of meat, we understandably want the quality of the steak to feel worth it and match — or even exceed — our expectations. Yet the quality of steak between chains can fluctuate, depending on a variety of factors.

Beef quality falls under three main categories by the US Department of Agriculture: Select, Choice, and Prime. Select tends to be leanest and cheapest, Choice is a step above, and Prime has the most marbling along with the highest price tag. In general, Prime beef is produced from young cattle that are very well-fed. There are also different breeds of cattle to consider, such as Angus and Wagyu. Angus is a type of American cattle known for its beefy flavor, while Wagyu is a type of Japanese cattle renowned for its thorough marbling and exceptional tenderness. Kobe beef comes from a specific breed of Wagyu that originates from the Hyogo region of Japan. Because restaurants tend to offer a mix of these on their menus, we've decided to give you a rundown on some of the best cuts from a few of our favorite steakhouse chains.