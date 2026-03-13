8 Ways TGI Fridays Is Changing In 2026
TGI Fridays has a whole lot of changes planned for 2026, and, judging by fans' reactions so far, it's going to be a comeback for the books. In truth, the restaurant chain's fall from grace was so hard that the only way left to go was up. If you're unsure what caused one of the most popular food franchises in the world to drop off the radar, here's a quick recap.
In recent years, the brand saw the number of its outlets drop sharply, with the company filing for bankruptcy in 2024 and shutting down dozens of TGI Fridays locations. For a long time, it was ignored by everyone but the most persistent of financial reporters. Until, suddenly, it rose from the ashes with a new strategy to work its way back into our hearts and appetites. We've got the scoop on all the cool ways TGI Fridays is changing in 2026, with new menu items and upgrades, events, offers, restaurant openings, and even improved customer service. Looks like Fridays are getting their shine back.
1. 1,000 global TGI Fridays locations by 2030
TGI Fridays currently operates nearly 400 restaurants in 40 countries, so expansion was always a question of "if," rather than "when." The signs were there as early as 2025, when the company revamped 85% of its menu in time for summer, signaling a major shake-up was in the cards. This bold move was followed by an even bolder collaboration with Turner Broadcasting System Inc. (TBS) television network. The relaunch saw a fast uptick in sales, and now TGI Fridays' plans for world domination continue with the chain announcing a new strategic vision targeting more than 1,000 outlets and $2 billion in annual revenue by 2030 (via PR Newswire).
New openings have already been announced for Peru and Japan, and agreements are in place for India and Mexico. The chain also announced plans to focus on opening new locations within main airports and hotels, with CEO Ray Blanchette confirming that performance within airports has been consistently positive.
2. Improved standards across all outlets
It won't surprise anyone to learn that part of the reason the chain saw its US outlets decrease from 152 to 81 by the end of 2024 was related to a lowering of standards across the board. This is set to change, as TGI Fridays' growth plans include a promise to strengthen the franchise system by focusing on consistency, among other things. The parent company will be offering its franchises better support to ensure each outlet operates within a strategic partnership, rather than facing challenges on its own.
In an interview with Restaurant Dive, group CEO Ray Blanchette confirmed that TGI Fridays would be offering more support to its franchisees. "We had to build the infrastructure right from the ground up to support the global enterprise and ... [reengage] franchisees around the globe and give them a strategy to believe in," Blanchette said.
This will include an assessment of their financial situation and an analysis of individual store performance compared to that of other locations. The exercise is expected to translate into a better overall experience for customers.
3. A Maldives outlet to open shortly
Planning a holiday in the Maldives anytime soon? Don't worry about any TGI Fridays withdrawals, as the franchise is set to launch in the popular holiday destination in the near future. We can expect similar announcements at holiday destinations as part of the franchise's international growth drive, with new outlets offering the standard quality, menus, and look that we all love, but with a nod to local character.
The Maldives outlet is being run by Brew And Feast Holdings, a major player in the local food industry. The group already enjoys a strong reputation for its Gloria Jean's Coffees, Chicking, and Moti Mahal outlets, so we can expect great things with TGI Fridays too. The first TGI Fridays Maldives restaurant will open in Malé, but the company will also be considering additional outlets across hotel properties on resort islands throughout the country. With more than 2 million tourists visiting the luxury tropical paradise every year, the new outlets should make a significant difference to the bottom line at TGI Fridays.
4. Stronger staff training for better service
It's no secret that customer service shortcomings contributed to the franchise's decline in popularity. We've all seen the damning reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp, with multiple customer complaints about waiting times and less-than-stellar service. Will the TGI Fridays 2026 changes include a much-needed upgrade to this area? Company management assures us that this is the case, as the expansion strategy includes a "Fueling Performance Through People" arm.
The restaurant chain has announced that it intends to invest in leadership and training, as well as introduce performance initiatives to help franchisees deliver the best guest experience. Earlier this year, the company brought in Andrew R Stotter-Brooks as Head of Global Learning & Development. Stotter will focus on building learning programs for front-of-house teams, while also developing leadership and performance plans. Stotter-Brooks boasts extensive expertise in strengthening global brands like Etihad.
5. More pop-up events and special experiences
In November 2025, TGI Fridays held one of its most successful Christmas events ever, with pop-ups in various locations offering shareable seasonal menus and special giveaways. In a press statement, the company later described the initiatives as highly successful, leading to "increased traffic, higher check averages, and improved online ratings for participating restaurants globally" (via PR Newswire).
Now, the chain is hoping to recapture the magic with a new strategy dubbed "Activating the Brand." This will see more events like the pop-up concept in an effort to continue riding the wave and create an emotional connection with customers. The idea is for the brand to build on its considerable legacy, while embracing innovation in an effort to host what it calls more "wow" moments. To put it in terms we can all appreciate, if there's any excuse to celebrate, TGI Fridays will be on it with bells, whistles, and a couple of special offers thrown in.
6. Fondue-It Fridays upgrades
If drowning food in a gooey, cheesy lava sounds like your idea of heaven, this one's for you. Fridays are your day to make it cheesy, with the Fondue-It Fridays new upgrade option allowing you to add some creamy flavor to any of these five dishes: Loaded Potato Skins, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Bacon Cheeseburger or Big Queso Energy Burger with Poblano Queso Fondue, and the Truffle Mushroom Burger with Alfredo Fondue. The cherry on this lake of cheese fondue? It only costs $3. Your upgrade shows up on your table in a hot cast-iron skillet, with the cheese showered tableside for a fragrant, piping live pour.
There's more. You can now enjoy the popular Fridays Big Ribs in a sandwich version, the FRRIB. Think a half-rack of slow-cooked ribs, grilled, pulled off the bone, and packed in a warm sub roll. Melted cheddar, caramelized onions, and the signature Whiskey-Glaze sauce complete the decadent dish.
7. A new cocktail on the menu
Nothing says "Friday" louder than a superbly crafted cocktail, and this is one area where TGI Fridays certainly hasn't lagged behind. After all, TGI Fridays bartenders trained actor Tom Cruise for his iconic role in the movie "Cocktail," so we expect no less. This cocktail tradition is part of the restaurant chain's DNA, and the very first Manhattan location was known precisely for its eclectic beverage menu. Since then, there've been plenty of happy hours, special offers, shots, and mocktails to keep the vibe flowing. Let's also not forget that the restaurant chain famously tried to turn bartending into an Olympic sport, claiming that the process included a strong element of athleticism.
The latest addition is the Dubai Chocolate Espresso Martini, taking the viral Dubai chocolate trend and adding a dash of high-energy caffeine. The luscious concoction features Absolut Vodka, Crème de Cacao, Owen's Nitro-Infused Espresso, and pistachio syrup, topped with a serving of Dubai-style chocolate for a super-sweet finish. Too rich for you? The classic drinks menu includes the regular espresso martini among myriad other options, so you're all sorted.
8. An enhanced digital experience
Remember that strategic vision we mentioned earlier? It also includes a pledge for TGI Fridays to offer what it calls "enhanced digital guest journeys" (via PR Newswire). The idea is to maintain the considerable goodwill generated by the brand's heritage, while using more advanced technology to create a smoother experience for diners.
In November 2025, the restaurant chain engaged Toast, a digital technology platform that's specifically built for the hospitality sector. Toast has considerable experience in streamlining the guest journey at restaurants, and already serves other global food brands like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and Perkins American Food Co. The new partnership will allow staff to focus more on ensuring guests are having a great time, while the system takes care of ensuring that there are no technical glitches along the way.
This digital-first approach has also been embraced by franchisees outside of the United States. In Cyprus, the branch partnered up with Ideaseven to improve its online ordering system. The restaurant now offers full mobile optimization to facilitate online ordering, interactive features, and a bold and fresh look. TGI Fridays is not the first brand to focus on an enhanced digital experience as part of a comeback strategy. KFC's 2026 strategy included a similar plan that saw the brand opening digital-first outlets across Europe.