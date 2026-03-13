8 Ways TGI Fridays Is Changing In 2026

TGI Fridays has a whole lot of changes planned for 2026, and, judging by fans' reactions so far, it's going to be a comeback for the books. In truth, the restaurant chain's fall from grace was so hard that the only way left to go was up. If you're unsure what caused one of the most popular food franchises in the world to drop off the radar, here's a quick recap.

In recent years, the brand saw the number of its outlets drop sharply, with the company filing for bankruptcy in 2024 and shutting down dozens of TGI Fridays locations. For a long time, it was ignored by everyone but the most persistent of financial reporters. Until, suddenly, it rose from the ashes with a new strategy to work its way back into our hearts and appetites. We've got the scoop on all the cool ways TGI Fridays is changing in 2026, with new menu items and upgrades, events, offers, restaurant openings, and even improved customer service. Looks like Fridays are getting their shine back.