The Ultimate Ranking Of Aluminum Foil Brands

I use aluminum foil for so many things, from classic oven-baked potatoes to saving me time on clean-up with cookies. In fact, as long as you avoid the aluminum foil mistakes everyone makes, this seemingly simple kitchen tool can be an absolute lifesaver. Yet not all aluminum foil brands are created equally, and choosing a lower quality one can spell disaster. A brand that rips or tears won't help keep your dishes clean or promote better browning, nor will it ensure your food is fully cooked if that's what you're using it for. So, which aluminum foil brands will hold up to standard use, and which will end up letting you down?

I endeavored to answer this question by pitting every aluminum foil brand I could locally find against each other. I checked how each option tore apart from the roll and whether it held up to being crinkled or used. Of course, I reported my findings back here, ranking each brand from worst to best, so that you can reap the benefits of my experimentation, too. My food industry background and other relevant experiences helped me assign the right ranking spot to each brand. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article.