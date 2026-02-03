Cheap Dollar Tree Kitchen Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying
Dollar Tree is a discount store where all the products (except those in a single special aisle) cost $1.25. Although they offer a wide range of foods, toys, cosmetics, cleaning products, party supplies, and kitchen staples, not everything is worth buying. In fact, like you might expect from a store where everything costs just over a dollar, a lot of the items they sell are just junk. But, you might be surprised to learn that you can find some fancy foods at Dollar Tree, along with festive dinnerware for your fall parties, if you know what you're looking for. Even more practical, you can find numerous kitchen gadgets that work great but cost a fraction of what you'll discover elsewhere.
For years, I've gotten specific kitchen gadgets from the Dollar Tree as a way to fulfill my needs without spending a small fortune — and, if you don't already, I highly recommend you do, too. Believe me when I say I know a good kitchen tool. Alongside fifteen years of experience in the food industry cross-training in bakeries and hot foods, I've also been cooking homemade meals and baking at home for about three decades.
Thankfully, you won't have to struggle with trial and error like I did to find out which kitchen items will hold up to regular use. Today, I'm going to share with you ten cheap dollar tree kitchen gadgets I have actually used myself with great results. Let's get into it.
4-Count McCormick Measuring Spoons
Measuring spoons are an essential part of any kitchen, and while they're useful in cooking, too, they're especially crucial when baking. After all, baking is a science that requires precision in every step, and that can only be accomplished with measuring devices. But, there's no need to spend a fortune. You can get this four-count McCormick Measuring Spoons set in red or white for just $1.25. The spoons are connected by a plastic O-ring, tuck nicely into drawers, and cover all the basic sizes you need. Whether you're carefully measuring dry ingredients for fudgy chocolate brownies or want to be precise with your Creole seafood gumbo seasonings, this measuring tool will do the trick.
I love these McCormick Measuring Spoons and use them frequently in my own kitchen. While they work really well, I don't recommend placing them in the dishwasher as they tend to wear down and warp easily that way. But, as long as you wash by hand, they'll last pretty much forever (I've had mine for years now).
Cooking Concepts Scoops with Soft Grip Handles
At first glance, these Cooking Concepts Scoops with Soft Grip Handles may not have an obvious use, but I love them for scooping things like rice out of my glass rice storage container. They're also fantastic for working with dry goods you may need a lot of. For example, I use one of these for my cat's dry food, so it's very versatile. With a sturdy, comfortable grip in red, or black, each scoop offers ample space for spooning up ingredients. I wash mine by hand because the shape of these is awkward to fit in the dishwasher, but I've owned several for years without damage rendering them useless.
A review on the Dollar Tree website offers insight into a use I haven't already mentioned. The reviewer notes: "Bought two of theses for ice scoops and they work wonderfully. Good quality that stands up to the task." Another Dollar Tree reviewer further showcased this kitchen gadget's versatility by saying they use them for corn meal, flour, and sugar.
Cooking Concepts Stainless Steel Chopper and Scraper
During my professional baking days, there was no tool I used more than a bench scrapper. Although this is named differently, that's essentially what this tool is. A bench scrapper can be used to cut dough, scrape a work area clean, or even chop ingredients — although I usually opt for knives when cutting out of personal preference. This specific bench scrapper has a nice, durable metal design that works well for all the things I've used it for, and it cleans well without issue in the dishwasher. The grip is fine, but it isn't the best, and I would prefer this tool with a plastic or rubber grip. However, that hasn't stopped me from purchasing several of these to keep on hand in my own kitchen.
A Dollar Tree website reviewer enthusiastically recommended this tool, saying, "Love it, love it, love it! Incredible multi-use kitchen tool! As an instructor for cooking classes, I provide one for each of my students." Other reviewers back up these remarks, citing how high-quality and sturdy these are, especially for the price.
McCormick Vegetable Peeler
A vegetable peeler is a must-have kitchen item that's more versatile than people think. Use it to peel potatoes for buttery homemade mashed potatoes, apples for a classic apple pie, or cucumbers for snacking with ranch dressing. Alternatively, you can employ it to create thin carrot strips for your favorite salad. I use mine a lot and this McCormick Vegetable peeler is the only hand peeler I own. With a comfortable grip, I've owned it for years without issue and the blade hasn't dulled with use. I've even regularly thrown it in the dishwasher without any problems, so cleaning up is always a breeze.
A Dollar Tree reviewer backs up my suggestion, saying, "The design is cute and manageable. The dimensions of the product makes it fit right into your hand. The material is good. The blade is good as well." Another says, "Just bought it and peeling potatoes with it. It works great and peels almost like a knife through butter." Long story short? Don't drop a bunch of money on a vegetable peeler when this Dollar Tree option works great and only costs $1.25.
4-Count Cooking Concepts White Plastic Mixing Spoons
It's my personal opinion that you can never have too many mixing spoons, and I also think it's important to have a range of options, including silicone, plastic, and metal. I may be the outlier here, but I'm quite fond of cheap, plastic mixing spoons.
This 4-count Cooking Concepts White Plastic Mixing Spoons set is one option I especially love because you get four for just $1.25. Each of those four are different sizes, so they cover all your standard mixing needs. I find that they hold up well to heat, clean nicely without damage in the dishwasher, and are so cheap that it's no big deal when it comes time to replace them. Besides mixing, I also use these for stove top cooking and actually bought two packs to keep on hand.
One Dollar Tree reviewer, who describes themselves as someone who works in a restaurant or catering business, said, "Quality is good. Price is fair for quantity. Will buy again." If you're a parent, you'll also appreciate how well the smallest two spoons fit into tiny hands. When my son (age eight) helps me in the kitchen, I give him one of these because of how easy it is for him to handle.
Cooking Concepts Plastic Mix and Serve Containers
Technically speaking, these Cooking Concepts Plastic Mix and Serve Containers are supposed to be for beverages. While I have used them to make iced coffee or to combine juice mixes for the kids, I rarely employ them this way. Instead, I use them to break up raw egg for easier incorporation into mixes and to combine oil with vinegar for salad dressings. I also utilize them for storage and other similar purposes. Each container holds 16 ounces of dry or liquid ingredients and is clear with a white spout top.
This is a versatile container with even more uses than I've described. One Dollar Tree website reviewer explained additional ways that they utilize them. "I really like this container. It's really good for storing homemade things and I like that it's heat resistant. I use it for homemade sweetened condensed milk and you could probably use it for syrups and things." Some people also use them for bottle service at their parties, which is another excellent idea. In fact, these would be perfect if you enjoy at-home bartending or mixology.
Melamine Kitchen Spoon Rests
These Melamine Kitchen Spoon Rests are incredibly practical and come in three different colors, including white, red, and dark gray. They're used for laying your mixing spoons or tasting spoons on when cooking, so you don't have to search for the right spot or make a mess on the counter. They work great for their intended purpose, helping to keep the kitchen cleaner. Even more importantly, they can help prevent accidental cross-contamination by providing a unique surface for each of your mixing spoons. This can be especially useful if you eat a gluten free diet or have other food allergies.
I recommend handwashing these spoon rests according to the instructions. However, one reviewer suggests differently. "I have NINE of these all in different colors. They are great. The bottom of them advises to hand wash only but I put mine in the top rack of the dishwasher and have had no problems. They MIGHT fade very slightly if at all. They are very durable and if they get more colors, I will buy them." So, if you want to tempt fate and place these in the dishwasher, it's possible you can get away with it, although not guaranteed.
Cooking Concepts Plastic Turkey Baster
I don't use a turkey baster often, but it's an item I recommend having on hand. Contrary to popular belief, this isn't only good for basting the turkey on Thanksgiving, but also for basting whole chickens, oven baked pot roasts, and other meats that rely on added liquids for moisture. Since this isn't an item that's frequently used in the kitchen, it's really not worth shelling out a lot of money for one when this Cooking Concepts Plastic Turkey Baster works just fine.
The bulb comes off for easy cleaning, which is fantastic because it can be really challenging to clean these otherwise. It holds up pretty well to heat, but does warp in the dishwasher, so I recommend handwashing this only. It's also a decent size that holds a good amount of liquid in each squeeze of the bulb.
Reviewers online share my sentiments. One writes, "This turkey baster works fine and appears to be made well enough to last for a while." So, I recommend picking this up before doing your next Thanksgiving turkey or making a crispy roast chicken.
2-Piece Cooking Concepts Chopping Mats
Although I vastly prefer cutting boards over alternatives, I really like the versatility of these chopping mats. You get two separate chopping mats for only $1.25, and they work well for just about everything. The larger size means that they're perfect for when you have to cut larger fruits, vegetables, or meats, but, be aware that the juices run off these quite easily. If you're planning on using one of the Cooking Concepts Chopping Mats for something moist (like watermelon), I recommend placing it atop a clean kitchen rag as a spill precaution.
Even without additional grip from a damp rag or other device, these chopping mats stay really well on whatever surface you place them on. I choose to wash mine by hand, but the packaging says you can place them in the dishwasher. Dollar tree reviewers echo my praise. One said, "Love these chopping mats. They are easy to clean and versatile." Another said, "I use these for chopping and cutting in my kitchen. They are great, dishwasher proof, and I cut to size. Love these and the price is the best!"
Colander With Handle
This is a smaller colander made of a thick plastic with handles on either side for easy gripping. You can get one in red, light gray, or white, depending on your preferences and local Dollar Tree's availability. I personally got one in red to match my kitchen. I don't always use this because it's a little small, but I find that it's a perfect size for when you want to make a single portion of pasta or need to rinse a few handfuls of berries. They're nice to keep on hand so you don't have to drag out larger colanders for smaller tasks.
For $1.25, this holds up really well and I put mine in the dishwasher with no issues. A Dollar Tree reviewer agrees with my assessments, saying, "This is a nice lightweight size colander. I find myself using this one more often than my larger metal one. It seems well constructed and is not flimsy. I hand wash only."