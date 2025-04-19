19 Lunch Buddies Snacks At Aldi, Ranked

It's no secret that groceries continue to cost more and every parent can tell you snacks eat up a lot of the shopping budget. I'm in that same boat. I've been packing school lunches for a little more than a decade now, and the costs of things like fruit cups, jello, pudding, and applesauce have absolutely skyrocketed in that time. So I was beyond excited when I discovered there was a snack brand at Aldi that could double as quick sides for my children's packed school lunches. It's literally in the name — Lunch Buddies.

Advertisement

Luckily, I had the opportunity to try 19 unique Lunch Buddies offerings to see how they stack up in terms of nutrition and taste. Then, I ranked them from worst to best so you know exactly which products are most worth your hard-earned money. Oh, and if you're looking for a more comprehensive range of quick food options (including chips, pretzels, and similar), you can check out this ranking of Great Value packaged snacks. Now, without further ado, here are my thoughts on the Lunch Buddies products.