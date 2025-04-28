12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Aluminum Foil

Aluminum foil is one of the most popular tools in kitchens, and it's easy to see why. People use it in many ways — some of these uses are correct while others are, well ... a little more unconventional. Unfortunately, improper use of aluminum foil flirts with the line between "safe" and "catastrophic." This makes the common household item more controversial than many realize. Believe it or not, there is a right and a wrong way to use aluminum foil, even down to which side of it should be used for cooking.

Advertisement

It's easy to forget that aluminum foil is made of metal. Unlike plastic wrap and parchment paper, it follows its own set of rules regarding cooking, baking, and grilling. Even a simple misuse can cause food to taste off, or even become a health hazard in more severe instances. Here are the biggest mistakes everyone makes with foil, from accidentally melting it on a stovetop to thinking it's microwave-safe.