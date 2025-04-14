9 Ground Meat Options From Aldi, Ranked Worst To Best

I want to preface this lower ranking by saying I only eat lamb occasionally and, as odd as it sounds, this was too lamby for me. It's not as mild in taste or smell as other brands I've tried, and that was a deal breaker for me. That being said, if you're a big fan of lamb, you may enjoy this. But if you're not big on it or only occasionally partake in specific dishes (like me), I can't recommend it. Although it's affordable when compared to options offered by other stores, at almost six dollars a package, it's one of the most expensive ground meat offerings on this list.

When I first started cooking this lamb, it had a sweet gamey smell that was really strong and off-putting. It quickly filled my kitchen, but unlike other smells, this one felt heavy and I had to open my kitchen windows to get rid of it. This smell was indicative of the taste, which was what I was expecting, just much more robust. Despite not enjoying the first bites on its own, I did push forward and try using it for a gyro toast recipe I've made a few times — this involved layering seasoned lamb meat, tomatoes, and onions over toast with homemade tzatziki sauce. Once the taste and smell were balanced with other foods in a complete dish, it did mellow out a bit. However, it's still just not my preference.

