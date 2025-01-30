How Baking With Aluminum Foil Can Save You Time On Clean-Up

Aluminum foil is one of the greatest inventions since sliced bread. This roll of paper-thin aluminum is perfect for everything from wrapping up leftovers to wrap-and-cook foil dinners. It's also a great hack to clean your grill. Perhaps best of all, though, it can help save you on clean-up time when making some of your favorite sheet pan meals. No one enjoys scrubbing and scraping all those baked-on, burnt-on pieces of chicken or roast veggies, and by lining your rimmed baking sheet with some foil before you ever put food on it, you will save yourself on clean-up time.

Once you've made that TikTok-inspired sheet pan feta-stuffed salmon with cherry tomatoes or one of your favorite sheet pan dinner recipes, remove the foil, roll it into a ball, and go for the Caitlin Clark three-pointer into your kitchen garbage pan. The crowd around the table will erupt in a cheer, and all you'll need to do is wash the sheet pan in some soapy water, dry it, and put it away. Easy peasy.