How Baking With Aluminum Foil Can Save You Time On Clean-Up
Aluminum foil is one of the greatest inventions since sliced bread. This roll of paper-thin aluminum is perfect for everything from wrapping up leftovers to wrap-and-cook foil dinners. It's also a great hack to clean your grill. Perhaps best of all, though, it can help save you on clean-up time when making some of your favorite sheet pan meals. No one enjoys scrubbing and scraping all those baked-on, burnt-on pieces of chicken or roast veggies, and by lining your rimmed baking sheet with some foil before you ever put food on it, you will save yourself on clean-up time.
Once you've made that TikTok-inspired sheet pan feta-stuffed salmon with cherry tomatoes or one of your favorite sheet pan dinner recipes, remove the foil, roll it into a ball, and go for the Caitlin Clark three-pointer into your kitchen garbage pan. The crowd around the table will erupt in a cheer, and all you'll need to do is wash the sheet pan in some soapy water, dry it, and put it away. Easy peasy.
A few things to consider
This aluminum foil hack will make your time in the kitchen a breeze, but before you go tearing off sheets of this metallic wrap, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, aluminum foil is safe to use in the oven; however, while it works perfectly with a sheet pan, you do not want to put foil at the bottom of your oven. While the intention might be to catch those unexpected drips, the foil could cause damage to your oven. It's not worth the risk.
When you cover your sheet pan, it doesn't matter if you leave the shiny side of the aluminum foil or the dull side outward-facing, and you may have to use more than one sheet if the pan is large. Make certain to pinch the foil tightly around the edges of the pan, and if you plan to put this time-saver to good use, it is important to remember to give your foil-lined sheet pan a thin layer of non-stick cooking spray, otherwise, your food will stick to the foil and that's not your end goal.