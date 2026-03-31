The 9 Best Desserts At Costco, According To Customers

Costco is an excellent place to stock up on large desserts for parties, holidays, and special occasions, or to have a sweet treat on deck when cravings come calling. In true Costco fashion, the desserts come in enormous sizes and often at a great value. According to Costco members, the very best desserts the chain has to offer taste homemade, freshly baked, and high-quality. The selection reaches far and wide, from freezer staples to decadent cakes and indulgent, fresh pastries.

With so many options to choose from, we scoured the internet for customer reviews, ratings, taste tests, and product comparisons to get a consensus of what customers think about Costco's delicious desserts and which are truly worth the purchase. We curated a list of the very best that the warehouse has to offer, whether you prefer rich, decadent chocolate cakes, velvety smooth ice cream, or boldly citrus delights. But shop with caution because these rather large indulgences will take some strong willpower to refrain from consuming in one sitting.