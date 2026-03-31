The 9 Best Desserts At Costco, According To Customers
Costco is an excellent place to stock up on large desserts for parties, holidays, and special occasions, or to have a sweet treat on deck when cravings come calling. In true Costco fashion, the desserts come in enormous sizes and often at a great value. According to Costco members, the very best desserts the chain has to offer taste homemade, freshly baked, and high-quality. The selection reaches far and wide, from freezer staples to decadent cakes and indulgent, fresh pastries.
With so many options to choose from, we scoured the internet for customer reviews, ratings, taste tests, and product comparisons to get a consensus of what customers think about Costco's delicious desserts and which are truly worth the purchase. We curated a list of the very best that the warehouse has to offer, whether you prefer rich, decadent chocolate cakes, velvety smooth ice cream, or boldly citrus delights. But shop with caution because these rather large indulgences will take some strong willpower to refrain from consuming in one sitting.
Kirkland Signature Cheesecake
The warehouse is implementing some exciting changes to the Costco bakery in 2026; however, the classic Kirkland Signature Cheesecake is one of its staple bakery desserts. In true Costco fashion, the cake is enormous, measuring 12 inches around and weighing a whopping 4 pounds, making it one of the biggest desserts in Costco history. It has a graham cracker crust base, rich cheesecake filling, and a sour cream top layer. Customers commend that, while the cake is rich, it is not overly heavy, with a pleasant, whipped, creamy consistency.
One food reviewer claims that the graham cracker crust tastes more homemade than any other cheesecake they've tried. Another reviewer on YouTube explained that the sour cream topping was her favorite part, describing the layer as "silky, smooth." The flavor profiles blend together into a decadent combination, making the cheesecake delicious all on its own, but some customers prefer to upgrade it by adding fresh berries. Despite costing less than $25, the cake tastes high-quality, and its large size makes it perfect to serve a large group or a party.
Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf
The Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf falls in the perfect sweet spot between a sweet breakfast muffin and a cake. The edges of the loaf are crisp, giving it that "fresh out of the oven" feel, while the interior of the loaf remains soft and moist. Online, customers have described the dessert as smooth and silky with a fine crumb, without being overly sweet. Many also note the loaf tastes like a homemade treat.
The blueberries taste fresh and complement the tartness of the lemons, while the sugar icing on top adds a sweetness that makes the loaf lean more towards a dessert than a breakfast item. Like many of Costco's best bakery items, the only problem customers face with this treat is holding themselves back from eating the entire thing in one sitting.
Kirkland Signature Carrot Bar Cake
Carrot cake can be a rather polarizing dessert, but if you're a fan of this staple spring offering, the Kirkland Signature Carrot Bar Cake impresses many Costco members. It features three layers of moist carrot cake, separated by thick layers of cream cheese frosting, and pieces of pineapple, walnuts, and a rather controversial ingredient: raisins.
Customers have gone to war online over whether raisins belong in carrot cake or not, although ultimately, many shoppers feel like the addition of raisins makes the Costco cake more reminiscent of authentic, old-school carrot cake recipes. One customer on Reddit even states, "Raisins AND walnuts? Who put Grandma back in charge?" So long as you don't mind that sweet addition, the cake is highly regarded for its moist texture and perfect balance of warm spices, tangy cream cheese frosting, and sweet bites throughout, so it makes an excellent Easter brunch crowd pleaser.
Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
While the Costco bakery boasts tons of flavorful, decadent offerings, sometimes the best desserts go back to the basics, and such is the case with the Kirkland Signature Super Premium vanilla ice cream. Not only is this freezer staple an excellent value, costing just $12.99 for two half-gallon cartons, but customers claim this Kirkland sweet treat is better than name brands. The company behind Costco's beloved Kirkland Super Premium ice cream is Humboldt Creamery, known for its exceptionally creamy dairy products.
This simple, yet delicious, premium vanilla ice cream is one of the most popular Kikrland Signature products of all time, and for many shoppers, it is their preferred grocery store ice cream. One Redditor explains that they were "shocked by the bold vanilla flavor and the creaminess," and even claimed that the homemade vanilla ice cream they've tried does not hold a candle to the Kirkland Signature stuff. The rich vanilla flavor makes the ice cream delicious all on its own, or you can top it with your favorite additions, or enjoy it alongside some of the fabulous desserts that Costco offers.
Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake
The Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is one of the best cakes you can find at Costco, according to reviews. If you're a chocolate-lover, this decadent, rich dessert was made for you. The Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake features five layers of moist chocolate cake, chocolate and white chocolate mousse with brownie chunks throughout, and a chocolate ganache to top things off. Reviewers appreciate that the balance of dense, spongy cake with the lighter, airy mousse makes the dessert rich and indulgent without being overwhelming. A popular food reviewer on TikTok states, "If you gave this to me at a restaurant, I would think you actually hired a baker to make this."
Fans of this dessert have trouble stopping themselves from eating the entire delicious cake in one sitting, but customers on Reddit claim the cake freezes extremely well and saves for months, so you can try to stop yourself from devouring this enormous dessert in one fell swoop. Even those who aren't particularly fond of cake can't get enough. One Redditor writes, "I got this for my [birthday] cake last month and made sure none of my roomies had the leftovers. And I don't even like cake, but that tuxedo cake? Good lord, it's so yummy."
Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites
The Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites were a seasonal offering that customers would wait all year long for, but Costco brought them back into stock in February 2026 to the delight of members everywhere. These delectable little treats come in a 12-count pack of individual bite-sized strudel goodness. They feature buttery, delicate pastry dough, creamy caramel apple filling, and crunchy crystallized sugar on top. Customers on Reddit lovingly call these one of the "fall crack items" and share all the ways they like to enjoy these conveniently portioned treats.
One shopper recommends warming up the strudel bites in the air fryer and pairing them with a scoop of the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. Members appreciate that, unlike many grocery store desserts, these are not overly sweet. For instance, one Redditor explains that the strudel bites are an excellent alternative to the Kirkland Signature Apple Pie, which they find to be overly gluey and sweet.
Kirkland Signature White Cake With Vanilla Mousse
Costco's Kirkland Signature White Cake With Vanilla Mousse is a perfect birthday cake option if you don't have the time to whip something up homemade. The decadent cake is 10 inches across and features two layers of white cake, vanilla mousse, and white buttercream, but it can also be customized to include writing in colorful icing on top. Customers on Reddit claim that the Costco white cake is the "best cake you will find outside of a fancy-a** bakery."
The cheesecake mousse in between the layers of fluffy, moist cake offers a creamy texture that one food reviewer likened to Bavarian cream. One Redditor states that the cheesecake filling is enough to make you drool, calling the dessert a "piece of culinary art." If you're a vanilla-lover, this cake might be the perfect special occasion dessert for you, and there are a few things you should know before ordering a cake at Costco.
Upper Crust Bakery Mini Lemon Bites
The Mini Lemon Bites made by Upper Crust are essentially miniature bite-sized cakes that boast a combination of sweet and zesty lemon flavor. A review on Instagram rates these a 9.5 out of 10, stating, "These lemon bites are like little cakes. They are so moist and have tons of soft lemon frosting covering the whole cake. I cannot believe how good these are! The lemon flavor is so perfectly sweet and slightly zesty." The lemon flavor is enhanced with real Meyer lemons, and the white fondant drizzle adds a touch of sweetness that makes these little bites so fresh and indulgent.
Fans of these cakes enjoy them in a couple of different ways. Some prefer to let them sit out for a little while, allowing the icing to melt for a softer cake experience. Others prefer to leave them in the fridge so they become cold and firm. One customer on Reddit explains, "They are my absolute favorite. We keep them in the fridge, it's like biting into lemonade cake."
Kirkland Signature Caramel Tres Leches Bar Cake
Costco shoppers rank the Kirkland Signature Caramel Tres Leches Bar Cake among the very best of the Kirkland Signature bar cakes. For some, it is their favorite cake that Costco has to offer, providing an excellent alternative to the rich, chocolatey Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake if you're not a massive chocolate lover. While the cake is notably less wet than a traditional tres leches cake, which typically comes soaked in milk, the cake wins customers over for being extraordinarily moist. One food reviewer on Instagram admits that despite the fact that the cake is "missing a leche or two," the rich flavors of caramel and smooth vanilla, combined with the spongy, moist cake, make it a clear winner. The reviewer ranked it his second-favorite bar cake, just below the infamous Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Bar Cake.
Part of what makes the tres leches cake such a standout is that the vanilla filling is not overly sweet, but brings an extremely creamy texture that carries a hint of caramel flavor, which pairs nicely with the caramel layer and dark chocolate shards on top. Shoppers online tend to agree. One customer on Reddit states, "I'd give up a kidney for a slice. Pair it with an espresso shot."