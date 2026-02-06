How Costco's Bakery Is Changing In 2026

The bakery counter is a popular stop for Costco shoppers for a whole host of reasons. It's particularly true for anyone planning a special event or celebration, and its custom cakes enter the conversation. Ordering a custom creation from any bakery can sometimes be a bit tricky though, and customers are excited that Costco is about to make that much easier.

One of the things to know before ordering cake at Costco is that cake orders are not available online. But those days are almost done, as the chain is debuting online cake orders through its mobile app and digital membership card. The gradual rollout began months ago, and according to Costco CEO Ron Vachris, people are eating it up.

The Motley Fool quoted Vachris explaining that the move is a response to customer complaints on an earnings call. "Many of the things that we've heard from our members that could be a little bit clunky are now moving to a digital state, and we're seeing great adoption right out of the chute," he said.