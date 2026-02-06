How Costco's Bakery Is Changing In 2026
The bakery counter is a popular stop for Costco shoppers for a whole host of reasons. It's particularly true for anyone planning a special event or celebration, and its custom cakes enter the conversation. Ordering a custom creation from any bakery can sometimes be a bit tricky though, and customers are excited that Costco is about to make that much easier.
One of the things to know before ordering cake at Costco is that cake orders are not available online. But those days are almost done, as the chain is debuting online cake orders through its mobile app and digital membership card. The gradual rollout began months ago, and according to Costco CEO Ron Vachris, people are eating it up.
The Motley Fool quoted Vachris explaining that the move is a response to customer complaints on an earnings call. "Many of the things that we've heard from our members that could be a little bit clunky are now moving to a digital state, and we're seeing great adoption right out of the chute," he said.
Online orders are a needed upgrade for Costco's bakery
The lack of online ordering was an understandable frustration of Costco cakes. Although the company proved victorious overall in a head-to-head matchup of Costco and Sam's Club bakeries, one unexamined difference was that Sam's Club has long allowed custom cake orders online. So when it comes to convenience, Costco is actually playing catch-up.
Costco certainly hopes this significant change will lead to more cake orders. Given the annoyances that are possible with ordering in person — no forms, no pens, employees are too busy to take the order — moving it online will likely boost sales. Luckily, the warehouse chain has a plan for that too.
If you've ever wondered how Costco bakers complete so many custom cakes, the answer is simple: employees put them in the freezer. Cakes freeze well with minimal quality loss. Bakers will pre-bake and freeze all sorts of cakes so that the majority of custom orders are just a matter of decoration instead of cooking from scratch. With the ordering changes coming down the pipe, they're going to be doing a lot of decoration.