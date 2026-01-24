The Best Cakes You Can Find At Costco, According To Reviews

Since 1976, Costco has been providing shoppers with affordable, high-quality items, and the popularity of its warehouse club concept has led the store to become a multi-billion-dollar global retailer. This success has made many customers head to its stores to buy a variety of products, including cakes, which are made in the bakery and offered in an impressive variety.

Over the years, Costco's cakes have gained a reputation for being incredibly delicious, with flavors ranging from standard options like chocolate and vanilla to more fanciful creations. However, not all cakes are considered to be of the same quality, so to determine which are must-buys, we sorted through hundreds of online comments to find which Costco cakes had the best feedback. Based on factors like quality, value, uniqueness of flavor, and consistency, here are the nine best cakes you can find at Costco, according to customer reviews.