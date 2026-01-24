The Best Cakes You Can Find At Costco, According To Reviews
Since 1976, Costco has been providing shoppers with affordable, high-quality items, and the popularity of its warehouse club concept has led the store to become a multi-billion-dollar global retailer. This success has made many customers head to its stores to buy a variety of products, including cakes, which are made in the bakery and offered in an impressive variety.
Over the years, Costco's cakes have gained a reputation for being incredibly delicious, with flavors ranging from standard options like chocolate and vanilla to more fanciful creations. However, not all cakes are considered to be of the same quality, so to determine which are must-buys, we sorted through hundreds of online comments to find which Costco cakes had the best feedback. Based on factors like quality, value, uniqueness of flavor, and consistency, here are the nine best cakes you can find at Costco, according to customer reviews.
Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake
Costco has dozens of different bakery options in its stores, but perhaps no item is held in such high regard as the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake. This large rectangular dessert is a tad over $20 online, but fans would agree that the price is well worth it. The Tuxedo Cake combines white and standard chocolate mousse — with brownie chunks, ganache, and some chocolate curls on top as decoration. The result is a rich and decadent treat that's perfect for anyone who loves Costco's chocolate desserts.
The praise for Costco's Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is apparent online. One user on the r/Costco subreddit shared: "I bought a tuxedo cake after I heard all the raves about it. You guys were not exaggerating... It's delicious!!" A member of a Costco community on Facebook recommends microwaving it for 30 seconds before eating, saying it will taste more like fudgy ice cream and gooey melted chocolate. Whether you have a special event coming up and want it customized (but be aware that Costco's custom cake ordering system is more archaic than you'd think) or are just looking for a sweet treat to enjoy at home, this is one dessert lovers can't get enough of.
Mocha Crunch Bar Cake
Combining chocolate with cappuccino mousse, mocha mousse, a mocha crunch layer, and a chocolate drizzle on top, Costco's Mocha Crunch Bar Cake is an undeniable customer favorite. In addition to being delicious, it's beautiful to look at, and the coffee-like flavor makes it stand out from some of the more traditional offerings in the bakery section.
As a new addition to the store in 2025, this $18.99 cake has already made a big impact on shoppers. One customer review on the r/Costco subreddit stated: "...the mocha crunch is as good as, if not better than tuxedo..." Another user in a Fairbanks, Alaska, Facebook group said: "...It has this tiramisu-like coffee flavor to it, and the bottom layers have this crunchy thing in it..." Costco's Mocha Crunch Bar Cake flies off store shelves fast, so if you happen to see one the next time you're browsing the baked goods section, we would recommend buying it while you can.
White Cake with Vanilla Cheesecake Mousse
While creative concoctions are always exciting to try, sometimes an occasion calls for a classic dessert. Costco's White Cake with Vanilla Cheesecake Mousse offers just that: a simple but well-executed vanilla cake that's sure to hit the spot. Each one comes with two vanilla-flavored layers filled with tangy cheesecake mousse and topped with white buttercream. The 10-inch dessert costs shoppers $20.42 when purchased online.
Customers rave that it has an elegant, high-quality flavor. One happy customer on Reddit stated that, after trying it for the first time, they have "...had it for every holiday that includes cake since." In a review on YouTube, creator Cookin' & Chillin' With Kenny explains that the cake is moist, tender, and has an irresistible, decadent cream cheese filling. Whether you decide to buy this White Cake with Vanilla Mousse for a special occasion or just a random weeknight treat, the velvety mousse texture and moist layers will likely make that a decision you won't regret.
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse
It's hard not to love Costco's 10-inch Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse which features two tender layers, a chocolate mousse filling, and fudge icing on top. The result is a moist and decadent dessert that has become a favorite of many Costco customers who happen to love chocolate.
One user on r/Costco loved the cake, saying: "The round chocolate cake was surprisingly good... [it has a] very chocolate-y flavor." Another user on the subreddit agreed with the fact that the rich flavor was impressive. They also pointed out that the cake stayed moist even after a few days in the fridge — an important factor for those who like to buy a whole dessert to enjoy slowly over time. The cake is available for $20.42 online, a price that shoppers would agree is well worth it for its quality and large size.
Peaches and Cream Bar Cake
A creative dessert that has captured the hearts of Costco customers is the Peaches and Cream Bar Cake. This seasonal treat features a white vanilla base, peach purée, whipped cream filling, and white chocolate curls on top. Even though this cake — priced at $18.99 — was just introduced in the summer of 2025, it's already made a big impact on customers, with many eagerly hoping for its return in years to come.
Once Costco started selling this creamy, fruity dessert, the reviews flooded in for how delicious and delicate the flavor was. A Costco customer said on Reddit that "...it's absolutely delicious! It's very refreshing, tastes real, and does not feel overly heavy... It's very light and a wonderful summer dessert." Another customer praised the cake in an Instagram review, likening it to a pineapple upside-down cake. While it's gone from shelves for the majority of the year, Costco shoppers should keep an eye out to see if the Peaches and Cream Bar Cake returns to the store's bakery in the summer.
Caramel Tres Leche Bar Cake
Costco's most successful cakes are often its more creative flavor options. That is certainly the case with the Caramel Tres Leche Bar Cake, which features two layers of sponge, caramel custard mousse, and a caramel custard glaze. It's priced at $20.42, and since its release, it's become a favorite among customers for being a sweet and moist spin on a traditional tres leches cake.
Customers rave about this cake, claiming it's much more moist and tender than it looks. They also mention that the evaporated milk element is executed well, and the cake is balanced nicely. A comment on the Costco subreddit says this cake is "...really next-level, sweet and creamy and squishy." One thing to note is that some Costco shoppers say it's incredibly sweet, and the flavor doesn't taste quite like a traditional tres leches cake. Although it might be less than authentic, it still remains one of the favorites of regulars at Costco, especially those who are fond of caramel.
Tiramisu Bar Cake
Costco's Tiramisu Cake takes inspiration from the classic Italian dessert. It features many of the ingredients you would expect from tiramisu, like coffee, mascarpone, ladyfingers, and a cocoa dusting on top. Unfortunately for tiramisu lovers, it's another seasonal dessert, and customers have made it clear they wish it were available year-round.
Tiramisu purists will find that it's a nice blend of subtle sweetness and bold espresso, with neither profile overtaking the other. It's clear based on the plethora of positive reviews that customers will be eagerly waiting for this massive 2½ pound cake — one of the biggest desserts in Costco history, in fact – to return to the bakery section once more. While shoppers wait for the $18.99 dessert to show its face in Costco again, they can at least fulfill their Italian treat cravings with Costco's Tiramisu Cheesecake in the meantime.
Black Forest Cake
Another seasonal dessert that customers wish were a permanent offering at Costco is the Black Forest Cake. If you have never tried a Black Forest cake, you should know that it's a German dessert featuring a chocolate layer base, whipped cream filling, soaked cherries, and chocolate shavings. It's moist and has a striking flavor thanks to the unique combination of tart cherries and robust chocolate.
Customers rave that this cake is rich, unique, and comes in a massive size. Some Costco shoppers on Facebook note that it's a bit too rich for a large piece, so just a tiny sliver is enough to satisfy a craving. While customers do love this cake, it is disappointing to many that it is rarely offered in the bakery. It's also one of the more expensive items from the bakery, with reported prices being as high as $29.99. One r/Costco user user claims that it feels like the rare Black Forest Cake only appears in the Costco bakery for one day out of the year. However, its apparent rarity only makes it a more coveted and beloved dessert from the wholesaler.
Cheesecake
Offering a sweet graham cracker crust, a decadent cream cheese center, and a sour cream-based topping, Costco's cheesecakes are hard to beat. The chain offers this dessert in a variety of sizes and flavors, but perhaps the most adored is the classic 12-inch cheesecake. Compared to other cakes at the store, it's one of the more expensive options at $22.69.
Customers rave about this Costco product; one happy customer on Reddit even brought the cheesecake to a Christmas party, claiming it was a big hit that was definitely worth the price. Another regular of the chain wholesaler explained on the Costco Lake Macquarie Community Facebook group that it's a delicious dessert that's incredibly decadent, offering plenty of bang for your buck. The cheesecake has become a beloved item for Costco shoppers because of its value and its smooth, creamy texture.
Methodology
To curate the list of the best cakes being sold at the grocer, we read hundreds of online reviews from real shoppers. We looked at a variety of social media platforms, browsed review websites, and read through comments on discussion platforms like Reddit. We took note of cakes that received a lot of positive reviews and very few negative ones, and the most popular cakes — based on our observations — were chosen for this article. We specifically picked cakes that rated high on factors like quality, value, flavor, and consistency.
The measurements, ingredients, and prices listed in this article were primarily based on the website listings from a Costco location in New York City. Prices and availability are subject to vary based on location. While many of these cakes are seasonal items, we made sure to only include products that have been available for purchase within the past year, at the time of writing.