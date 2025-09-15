Costco's Most Popular Kirkland Signature Products Of All Time

Costco's private label brand, Kirkland Signature, offers a wide range of products from groceries and clothing to household essentials. Many of this brand's products have great allure due to their high quality and value. There are some big-name brands behind the popular private label at Costco. Who could forget the rumor that swirled for years that Grey Goose was the vodka responsible for Kirkland Signature's French Vodka?

Using one label, keeping product markups low, and emphasizing bulk shopping allows the warehouse to keep prices super reasonable for its members. And shoppers are noticing. In an end-of-year earnings report from 2024, Costco reported increased consumer demand for Kirkland Signature products, which contributed to overall revenue growth and membership retention. So, these are the most popular Kirkland Signature products that members believe you should always add to your cart. Note that prices may vary by location — the prices listed in this article are based on the state of California.