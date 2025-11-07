6 Costco Bakery Items That Are Worth It And 3 You Should Skip

The Costco bakery section is a wonderland of carbs. Part boulangerie, part patisserie, here you can find all the breads, cakes, cookies, muffins, and any other sweet or savory baked goods you desire. Since it's Costco, you can be sure that the portions are generous, and the prices are right. There are so many Kirkland Signature bakery options that you could fill an entire shopping cart and still not get them all.

Some of Costco's bakery items are made completely from scratch in house, while some travel to the store in various stages of preparation. The chain doesn't advertise which are which, but in the end what it comes down to is taste. Which of Costco's bakery items should you reach for every time, and which should you pass by? To find out, I took on the monumental challenge of trying nine of the store's popular baked goods and analyzing them based on taste, texture, quality, and value. Read on to discover which ones I'd skip and which items I'd go back for again in a heartbeat. Before you head out to your local warehouse to score these goods, make sure to bone up on Costco's bakery secrets to make the most of your shopping trip.