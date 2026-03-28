5 Costco Kirkland Snacks That Are Worth It And 5 You Should Skip
Costco sells all sorts of snacks under its Kirkland Signature brand, satisfying hunger with its everything from salty pantry staples and sweet treats to fresh produce and protein-packed goodies. And when you find a snack you love, it's convenient and inexpensive to purchase it in bulk at Costco. Many of the most popular Costco Kirkland snacks are celebrated for their addictive flavor and impressive value. But while customers love to rant and rave about their snackable favorites, they are not shy about sharing the Kirkland Signature products that miss the mark, as well.
There are some Kirkland Signature foods that aren't worth the price because they have declined in quality over the years or simply can't compete with the quality or taste of the beloved name-brand versions. Knowing which snacks are worth adding to your cart and which you should skip will help you avoid purchasing disappointing bulk items that will end up going bad in your pantry. Instead, focus on the snacks that deliver on taste, quality, and value.
Buy: Peanut Butter Pretzels
The peanut butter pretzels have long been a staple of the Kirkland Signature brand. After all, it's hard to resist a salty, crunchy pretzel combined with smooth peanut butter, all in a perfect nugget-sized bite. In fact, Costco's fan-favorite peanut butter pretzels are so popular that when they briefly and inexplicably disappeared from shelves in 2023, fans were outraged and begged for their return. Thankfully, after a few short months, they were back on the warehouse shelves, and customers could once again stock up on the 3-pound jar of salty, peanut buttery goodness.
Not only is the product highly rated by Costco members, earning 4.7-stars across more than 5,000 reviews, but the product is an excellent value, as well. The enormous jar costs $11.99 and comes with 56 servings, which shakes out to just $0.21 per serving. Although, according to customers online, it's next to impossible to reign yourself in to eat just one serving. One fan on Reddit even ate the entire jar in six days, "handfuls at a time." What sets them apart from other brands' peanut butter pretzel nuggets are that the Valencia peanuts in the filling, which bring out a sweeter, more flavorful profile.
Skip: Protein Bars
Among the many choices of protein bars at Costco, the Kirkland Signature protein bars stand out for their price and macros — but don't be too quick to purchase these just because they're the most affordable option on the shelf. Customers complain about these bars for being tough and bland, and many consider the cookies and cream flavor to be the worst culprit. One Redditor claims they are straight up inedible, stating, "I don't understand who could possibly choke those down."
Other customers cite quality control issues and a difficult texture, alongside problems with the taste. Another disappointed customer regrets buying the bulk purchase, posting to Reddit, "Kirkland protein bars are icky, and since it's Costco I have enough to feed a protein deficient army of soldiers." Although some customers are willing to pop these bricks in the microwave to soften them up, there are so many better options at Costco that are worth spending a couple of extra dollars on for a more enjoyable snacking experience.
Buy: Caramel S'mores Clusters
Costco took the delicious makings of a s'more and added one more beloved sweet treat into the mix to really take it up a notch: rich, creamy caramel. The combination of milk chocolate, kettle-cooked caramel, grahams, and marshmallows all in one perfect cluster make these the ideal Kirkland snack for anyone with a sweet tooth. The Caramel S'mores Clusters are a fan-favorite among Costco shoppers.
One Redditor comments, "They're not allowed to enter my house," because the treats are just that hard to resist. Another Redditor adds that it might actually be easier to be blissfully unaware of this delectable snack, because having self control with them in the house is near impossible.
However, seeing as being too tasty to resist is the only complaint. They're an obvious crowd pleaser, perfect for hosting or bringing to a party. Some fans recommend storing them in the fridge to give them a slightly crunchier texture and to allow the caramel to harden slightly.
Skip: Mini Muffin Bites
Kirkland Signature's mini muffin bites are Costco's version of the popular Little Bites muffins or Little Debbie's mini muffins. But, unfortunately, they simply don't compare to the real deal. The Costco muffins have a 2.7-star rating on the Costco site, and most customers have shared complaints. The muffins have a strange aftertaste and a chemical smell that makes them inedible. One customer review on the Costco site explains that the muffins "tasted like a nail salon smells."
The chemical smell and taste may have something to do with the other major concern that customers share, which is the laundry list of ingredients and preservatives used in this product. One Redditor comments, "Why are the ingredients list so long? This is crazy. Muffins are baking powder, eggs, flour, vanilla, butter and chocolate chips. What is all the rest?" That being said, the processed product is certainly not marketed as a health food. But even so, no one wants their muffin to taste or smell like chemicals, so you're better off leaving these on the shelf.
Buy: Extra Thick Cut Steak Strips
It's no secret that jerky is a top-tier road trip snack and one of the best ways to sneak some extra protein into your snack rotation. In fact, one of the best high-protein snacks you can buy at Costco for value and taste is the Kirkland Signature Extra Thick Cut Steak Strips. At 9 grams of protein and just 60 calories per serving, this high-protein snack boasts clean ingredients, and the strips are thicker than your typical beef jerky.
Some customers on Reddit can't even wait to get home to rip into this tasty snack. One shopper on Reddit writes, "Always in the front seat of the car, need a protein snack on the way home." Plus, dehydrated meats like jerky tend to be on the pricier side, and you simply can't beat the value of the Kirkland brand. Costco's steak strips cost $11.99 for 12 ounces, while the name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky costs $20.99 for just 8 ounces.
Skip: Organic Tortilla Chips
The Kirkland Signature organic tortilla chips were actually a fan-favorite snack back in the day; however, customers claim the product quality has gone seriously downhill in recent years, and a supplier change might be to blame. One shopper explains that these once salted corn-flavored chips are now flavorless and much smaller than they used to be. They posted to Reddit, "It's disappointing, my family and I loved these chips and regularly bought several dozen bags a year, but now we barely purchase any because it resembles stale chips now." And with a 2-pound bag of chips, it's already difficult enough to keep that high a quantity from going stale.
Other shoppers have noticed the same changes in the chips' quality and size over the past couple of years, noting that the once corn-forward flavor has been replaced by oil and grease, and the once-sturdy chips have been replaced by smaller, crumblier ones. And, it turns out they're not imagining things. A Costco member notices that the recent bags of chips no longer claim to be manufactured by Mission (one of the leading tortilla manufacturing companies in the U.S.), and poses that this is likely as a cost-cutting measure. That earns the chips a spot among the worst Kirkland Signature organic foods in our book.
Buy: Cashew Clusters
Cashew Clusters are a unique sweet and salty snack that combines cashews, almonds, and pumpkin seeds with honey and cane sugar for a delicious bite-sized snack. They're a great option for Costco shoppers who aren't huge fans of chocolate but are still looking to satisfy their sweet tooth. In true Costco fashion, the snack comes in an enormous 2-pound bag and has thousands of glowing reviews on the Costco website.
One satisfied review reads, "These tasty little cubes of cashews, almonds and pumpkin seed kernels are just what I need to combat dips in blood sugar throughout the day. Just the right amount of salty and sweet, and so satisfying to munch, plus they've aided in bringing my cholesterol down." And shoppers on Reddit agree, claiming that these nutty clusters are the absolute best snack Costco provides. You can enjoy this flavorful snack all on its own, or top it on Greek yogurt for a sweet and salty added crunch.
Skip: Roasted Almonds with Sea Salt
While there are plenty of nuts that you can and should purchase from the warehouse, these roasted almonds with sea salt are one of the nuts you should avoid at Costco. The almonds receive tons of customer complaints for being drenched in oil. Unfortunately, this product replaced a beloved version; dry roasted almonds with sea salt. Customers beg Costco to bring back the old fan-favorite.
A review on the Costco site reads, "I absolutely love almonds and loved the dry roasted almonds from Costco. Now that the recipe has changed I no longer want to buy them... they were literally dripping in oil. I took them, dried them off with paper towels and even then they are pretty oily. Costco needs to go back to the old recipe and they'll sell more for sure."
While almonds are usually seen as a nutritous snack, one Redditor shares the new roasted almonds are in fact higher in calories than the old version, likely because of the peanut oil. One customer writes, "thankfully my husband checked the ingredients and it saved us an expensive trip to ER due to peanut allergy. Why use a peanut oil with almonds?"
Buy: Organic Roasted Seaweed
If you're the type of snacker who craves salty, crispy, crunchy foods, you really need to explore the world of seaweed. Seaweed sheets offer a refreshingly tasty and crunchy experience, and while there are several seaweed snack options on the market, Costco's Kirkland Signature organic seaweed sheets have several benefits. Compared to other seaweed brands, Kirkland's seaweed receives very high marks for being sturdy, high-quality sheets that don't crumble in your hands. Plus, they boast a savory sesame flavor that makes them stand apart from other store-bought options.
Another way in which the Kirkland Signature brand beats out the competition is the value. Customers appreciate that each package comes with more sheets than other brands — you get 10 individually-wrapped packs for $9.99. These make for an excellent crispy snack on their own, or you can use them in a number of recipes.
Skip: Organic Salsa Medium
It can be difficult to rank jarred salsas, because people have such varied preferences: chunky or smooth, mild or spicy, smoky or tomato-forward? But when it comes to the organic medium salsa from Costco's Kirkland brand, most customers agree that it's simply disappointing. The most common complaint with this product is that it is way too watery and runny compared to other store-bought brands on the market. One Redditor comments that in addition to being watery, "It has a 'dark' flavor, very acidic. Maybe it's been overcooked?"
Additionally, despite claiming to be a medium heat salsa, customers find the product to be extremely spicy. While some shoppers might appreciate the unexpected heat, the salsa isn't even flavorful. Ultimately, many customers find this salsa to be inadequate as a chip dip. If you're looking for a worthy medium jarred salsa from the warehouse, Costco members much prefer the Mateo's brand also sold at the warehouse.
Methodology
In order to select the Kirkland Signature items that are worth buying and those that are not worth it, I relied on customer reviews from multiple sources online. Customer reviews and ratings on the Costco site itself, Reddit threads, and social media input all helped to paint a clear picture of the consumer sentiment around each product. I also took price into account by comparing Costco prices to brand-name products or products bought at other stores in order to analyze its value.
By collecting ratings, reviews, and comments from customers across a wide range of platforms, I was able to establish a clear picture of the consensus on each product, both negative and positive. Consumer sentiment on product quality, taste, and value all played a role in establishing which products earned a place on this list.