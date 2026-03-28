5 Costco Kirkland Snacks That Are Worth It And 5 You Should Skip

Costco sells all sorts of snacks under its Kirkland Signature brand, satisfying hunger with its everything from salty pantry staples and sweet treats to fresh produce and protein-packed goodies. And when you find a snack you love, it's convenient and inexpensive to purchase it in bulk at Costco. Many of the most popular Costco Kirkland snacks are celebrated for their addictive flavor and impressive value. But while customers love to rant and rave about their snackable favorites, they are not shy about sharing the Kirkland Signature products that miss the mark, as well.

There are some Kirkland Signature foods that aren't worth the price because they have declined in quality over the years or simply can't compete with the quality or taste of the beloved name-brand versions. Knowing which snacks are worth adding to your cart and which you should skip will help you avoid purchasing disappointing bulk items that will end up going bad in your pantry. Instead, focus on the snacks that deliver on taste, quality, and value.