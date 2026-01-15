6 Nuts You Should Buy At Costco And 3 You Should Avoid

Looks can be deceiving at Costco. Walk through its aisles and you'll be greeted by an array of attractive, alluring food items, and while a lot of them will provide supreme satisfaction, some of them just don't taste as good as they look. Sadly, that can sometimes be the case with its nuts. Like most things at Costco, its nuts are typically super-sized and come in bags that promise to see you through the winter — but their flavor can sometimes be lacking, and their quality occasionally isn't up to scratch.

However, the keyword there is "occasionally," because a lot of bagged nuts at Costco do stick the landing. Varieties like its cashews, peanuts, and macadamia nuts are total winners and must-buy products, and some fancy flavored options — like its praline pecans and cashew clusters — scratch a deep snacking itch. But to figure out which ones you'll likely love and which to miss, we wouldn't expect you to try them all. So, we did a little digging for you and checked in with the folks who have. For this article, we looked at as many customer reviews as possible for Costco nuts to establish which are worth your cash and which are duds.