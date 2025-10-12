12 High-Protein Snacks You Can Buy At Costco
Protein is essential to a healthy diet, and if you're not eating protein, there will be subtle signs you'll start to notice such as food cravings or fatigue. Plus, if you're trying to lose weight or have other health goals, then you're going to need to get a significant amount of protein because of all of its benefits like increasing muscle mass and strength, boosting your metabolism, and more.
With this in mind, you likely have a daily protein goal and may be thinking mostly about the bigger picture foods such as chicken, fish, steak, tofu, and so on. While meats or plant-based proteins are important, it also helps to have protein-rich snacks on hand to help you get in a little bit of extra protein here and there throughout your day. If you're a Costco shopper, you'll be happy to know that there is a plethora of high-protein snacks available for you to check out.
To help you avoid having to check all of the labels of potential snacks next time you're a Costco, we've compiled a list of some of the warehouse giant's best snacks that are both tasty and contain a good amount of protein. Just note that the availability and prices may vary depending on your location.
Sonoma Creamery Pepper Jack Crisps
If you love cheese and crackers as a snack — or rather, cheese-flavored crackers — then these Sonoma Creamery Pepper Jack Crisps are for you. First of all, they have 10 grams of protein per serving, so these are an easy way to help you get a bit of extra protein between meals. Secondly, they are full of delicious flavor. Pepper jack cheese is combined with Parmesan, red and green bell peppers, and chili seasoning. If you like a crunchy snack with a kick of heat (and a helping of protein), then these are sure to satisfy your craving. One 10-ounce bag is priced at $12.99.
Smokehouse Blue Diamond Almonds
If you're a nut lover, then you may already know that almonds are the type of tree nut that contains the most protein and fiber. So, these smokehouse-flavored almonds from Blue Diamond are just the snack you need for a protein boost. Each single-serve bag contains 9 grams of protein, which can easily be the difference between you reaching your protein goal or not quite hitting the mark. Plus, these single-serve bags make it very easy for you to take this snack with you on the go. Just throw one in your purse or pocket on your way out the door to have that protein-packed snack ready whenever you need it. A 12-bag box of these almonds costs $11.49.
Chomps Original Beef Sticks
Beef is a great source of protein. However, if you need a quick snack, you likely don't have the time to just randomly cook up a steak. That's where these beef sticks from Chomps come in. Beef sticks make for a great snack because they're filling, and a serving (one stick) contains 10 grams of protein. If you're feeling a bit on the hungrier side, you could easily have two of these, giving you 20 extra grams of protein in between meals. One bag of Chomps, which contains 12 individually wrapped sticks, costs $19.99.
Kirkland Signature Protein Bars
When you think about a protein-rich snack, it's very likely that you think of protein bars. They're a classic choice. So, if you like to stick to classics, then you may be interested in these Kirkland Signature protein bars, available in a variety of flavors. The variety pack contains two flavors: Peanut Butter Chunk and Cookies and Cream. Each protein bar contains either 21 or 22 grams of protein, depending on the flavor. One box, containing 20 protein bars, costs $24.99.
Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt
Greek yogurt is easily one of the best-known examples of a snack that is packed with protein. And Oikos Triple Zero Greek nonfat yogurt cups are no different. This variety pack comes with three flavors: strawberry, mixed berry, and vanilla. Each yogurt cup contains 15 grams of protein. Plus, there's no added sugar, which can be an issue with flavored yogurts. So, with these yogurt cups, you have a convenient and tasty snack that you can take with you, without worrying about the sugar content. One box, which comes with 18 yogurt cups, is priced at $15.88.
Kirkland Signature Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs
One fact you should know about hard boiled eggs is that they are a quick source of protein. Each of these Kirkland Signature organic hard-boiled eggs contains 6 grams of protein. Six grams may not seem like that much, especially compared to some of the other snacks on this list, but it can help you reach your goal if you're just a little bit behind — especially if you have two eggs in one sitting. In fact, having two at once is common enough for these eggs to be packaged in packs of two. Each box contains 16 packs of two and costs $15.42.
Catalina Crunch Snack Mix
Here's a fun addition to the list: Catalina Crunch Snack Mix is essentially a protein-packed version of Chex Mix. The Xtreme Cheddar flavor contains 10 grams of protein per serving. It's the kind of snack that's fun and delicious, so it won't feel like you're eating it just to hit a protein goal. You may just find yourself buying a bag every time you make a Costco run. Each bag costs $12.47.
Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt
When it comes to healthy snacks that also give you a bit of a protein boost, you can't go wrong with these Go Raw pumpkin seeds. This snack contains just two ingredients, pumpkin seeds and sea salt, and each serving (about ¼ cup) contains 8 grams of protein. Pumpkin seeds are a great addition to salads and make a a great addition to store-bought coleslaw for an instant upgrade. However, they are also the perfect snack all on their own. When you're feeling a bit peckish, just grab a handful to snack on — and know that you're meeting your protein goals. Each bag is priced at $11.99.
Frigo Cheese Heads String Cheese Sticks
Who doesn't love string cheese? As any string cheese lover knows, it's tasty, it's fun, and it can be eaten on the go. But what you may not know is that it's also a snack with a little bit of protein. Frigo Cheese Heads (a brand that happens to place quite high in our ultimate ranking of string cheese) contains 6 grams of protein per stick. As with hard boiled eggs, 6 grams is not a ton, but this is another snack that's very easy to eat more than one of at a time. So, if you have two string cheeses in one sitting, you've added 12 grams of protein to your daily count. You can get one pack of 60 string cheeses at Costco for $14.19.
Naturally More Organic Peanut Butter
For that little extra boost of protein, peanut butter is a great choice. Naturally More Organic Peanut Butter contains 8 grams of protein per 2-tablespoon serving. Pair with celery sticks or apple slices, and you have the perfect protein-rich snack. A two pack of this peanut butter can be bought at Costco for $10.99.
Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites
This next snack has one of the highest protein counts on this list: Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Bites. Each serving, which consists of two bites, contains a whopping 17 grams of protein. These sous vide egg bites contain cage-free eggs and are made even more delicious by the addition of both bacon bites and gouda. These will easily fill you up — and give you that extra burst of protein — when you need a filling snack between meals. Buy a box of 10 bites (five servings) from Costco for $14.52.
The Only Bean Sea Salt Roasted Edamame Beans
If you've ever thrown edamame in the air fryer, then you know that roasted edamame is absolutely delicious. To make this snack even better, it's also high in protein. If you don't have an air fryer or simply don't want to take the time to make it yourself, you can buy this bag of roasted, sea salt-coated edamame beans from The Only Bean the next time you're at Costco. Each serving contains 14 grams of protein, making it one of the best protein-packed snacks. Each bag costs $8.96.