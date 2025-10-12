12 High-Protein Snacks You Can Buy At Costco

Protein is essential to a healthy diet, and if you're not eating protein, there will be subtle signs you'll start to notice such as food cravings or fatigue. Plus, if you're trying to lose weight or have other health goals, then you're going to need to get a significant amount of protein because of all of its benefits like increasing muscle mass and strength, boosting your metabolism, and more.

With this in mind, you likely have a daily protein goal and may be thinking mostly about the bigger picture foods such as chicken, fish, steak, tofu, and so on. While meats or plant-based proteins are important, it also helps to have protein-rich snacks on hand to help you get in a little bit of extra protein here and there throughout your day. If you're a Costco shopper, you'll be happy to know that there is a plethora of high-protein snacks available for you to check out.

To help you avoid having to check all of the labels of potential snacks next time you're a Costco, we've compiled a list of some of the warehouse giant's best snacks that are both tasty and contain a good amount of protein. Just note that the availability and prices may vary depending on your location.