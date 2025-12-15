The 5 Best And 4 Worst Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Foods

If you're trying to avoid questionable ingredients in your Costco products, then opting for organic foods is generally a good way to do this. Costco's organic selection is pretty vast, and you can get a lot of your regular essentials in organic form. From eggs to chicken, cinnamon to coconut water, the retailer has a bounty of options to help you avoid all of those additives and preservatives you'd rather not have in your food. The price of some of its organic items is pretty reasonable, too.

Sadly, though, not all of Costco's organic foods are worth buying. There are some absolute winners out there, such as the brand's maple syrup and extra firm tofu being total fan favorites. However, other products like its brown sugar or its infamous "woody" chicken are ones that you should be avoiding like your life depends on it.

With so many organic options available at the store, we knew that we had to be thorough in finding out what's bad and what's good. So, we listened to the people that matter most: the customers. We scoured customer reviews, as well as some professional ones, and looked at everything they had to say about the flavor, texture, and usability of these organic products, to help you decide whether they were worth buying or not.