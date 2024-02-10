The Seaweed Folding Hack For Effortless Homemade Sushi Wraps

While many people may love a night of all-you-can-eat sushi, making the dish at home can be a little tricky and daunting, especially for first-timers. Not only do you need to make sure you have safe, sushi-grade quality fish and get your sticky rice to a proper consistency, but, even if you managed to do all of that, you still have to figure out how to properly wrap the sushi.

Traditionally, sushi is wrapped in seaweed sheets called nori. And while sushi purists have a traditional way of preparing the meal, there is a simple hack making the rounds on TikTok that will let you roll up and chow down on your homemade sushi in a matter of moments (and it doesn't require a rolling mat).

Simply lay the piece of nori flat and make a vertical slice midway through the seaweed wrap, cutting halfway up the nori. (Another way to think of this is that you have four quadrants in your seaweed wrap. You're severing the bottom left and bottom right quadrants vertically while leaving the upper left and upper right quadrants intact.)

From there, layer any sauces in the bottom left square, sticky rice in the upper left quadrant, sushi in the upper right section, and veggies like avocado in the lower right space. Then, simply fold your roll starting with the bottom left square in a clockwise fashion.