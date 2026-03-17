7 Costco Kirkland Signature Foods That Aren't Worth The Price

Brisket burnt ends are a Kansas City BBQ staple that are known for being tender, smoky, and caramelized. Unfortunately, the Kirkland Signature burnt ends don't measure up to expectations and simply aren't worth the price, according to shoppers online. The burnt ends cost $14.69 per pound, and the average package is usually between 1.5 and 2 pounds, so you can expect to pay close to $30 for these cubed pieces of meat. Plus, you have to buy and add your own BBQ sauce separately, as recommended on the package instructions.

The product comes fully smoked and seasoned, claiming you just need to add the sauce, but unfortunately, the convenience does not outweigh how disappointing the flavor is. One food reviewer on YouTube gave the Kirkland Signature burnt ends a try and was immediately disappointed to find no smoky aroma upon opening the bag. After trying the brisket, he claims, "To be blunt, it's not good. The meat is dry. I can barely detect the slightest hint of smoke. It tastes like something you've left in the freezer for a couple of years and tried to reheat." He goes on to say that even someone on their worst day who has never smoked meat before could give it a shot and have a better result. Needless to say, this is a pricey Costco Kirkland product that gets a hard pass.