This Popular Costco Kirkland Snack Is American-Made
While Trader Joe's carries a treasure trove of scrumptious snacks with whimsical names, Costco is the place to go if you want to buy in bulk and make an overall saving. From chocolates imported from Belgium to dried tropical fruit from Thailand, there's an abundance of nibbles from all over the world. However, there's one popular Costco snack that's American-made. Along with the bagged salads and jelly beans, Kirkland popcorn is one of the 10 American-made foods at Costco that customers love due to its buttery flavor and affordable price point (a bulk packet includes 44 bags and is priced at $16.99, which equates to less than 40 cents per 3.3-ounce bag).
If you take a look at the side of your box of Kirkland popcorn, which is billed as having a "movie theater butter" flavor, it says "product of the USA" underneath the nutritional details and ingredients list. Each bag contains whole grain popcorn, palm oil, salt, natural flavors, and ascorbic acid. Interestingly, it also contains rosemary extract. This ingredient preserves the freshness of the popcorn and boosts its shelf life. Unlike other snacks, such as potato chips that include flavorings containing gluten, Costco's Kirkland popcorn happens to be gluten-free, making it suitable for coeliacs.
Costco Kirkland popcorn is buttery without being greasy
There are plenty of popular microwave popcorn brands out there, but Kirkland's offering hits differently when it comes to delivering on flavor. On Reddit, one poster described it as "THE BEST popcorn I've ever had in my life. It's like rich & creamy & buttery but without being yellow & thick & greasy. DELICIOUS. 100/10." Another said, "Literally just had my first bag. I wouldn't call myself a popcorn critic, but I go a little nuts for popcorn. I wouldn't call it 'movie theater butter,' but I actually love the more subtle butter, and the fact that my lips didn't get chapped from the salt a few handfuls in. And the price doesn't hurt!" Other customers liked that after a quick two-minute stint in the microwave, there were very few unpopped kernels left in the bag.
If you haven't got a Costco nearby, Walmart stocks Kirkland popcorn too. Better yet, you can elevate its flavor with extra ingredients, such as a sprinkling of spicy Tajín or peri peri salt. Why not transform microwave popcorn with a sprinkle of cheese powder if you like your snacks to have a super-savory taste? Meanwhile, Ina Garten's microwave popcorn is delightfully bougie – she sprinkles chipotle chili powder, fleur de sel, and Parmesan over it to give it a salty, spicy, and cheesy hit. That said, if you're health-conscious, skip the extra salt and butter and make your own popcorn in an air popper.