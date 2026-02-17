This Popular Costco Kirkland Snack Is American-Made

While Trader Joe's carries a treasure trove of scrumptious snacks with whimsical names, Costco is the place to go if you want to buy in bulk and make an overall saving. From chocolates imported from Belgium to dried tropical fruit from Thailand, there's an abundance of nibbles from all over the world. However, there's one popular Costco snack that's American-made. Along with the bagged salads and jelly beans, Kirkland popcorn is one of the 10 American-made foods at Costco that customers love due to its buttery flavor and affordable price point (a bulk packet includes 44 bags and is priced at $16.99, which equates to less than 40 cents per 3.3-ounce bag).

If you take a look at the side of your box of Kirkland popcorn, which is billed as having a "movie theater butter" flavor, it says "product of the USA" underneath the nutritional details and ingredients list. Each bag contains whole grain popcorn, palm oil, salt, natural flavors, and ascorbic acid. Interestingly, it also contains rosemary extract. This ingredient preserves the freshness of the popcorn and boosts its shelf life. Unlike other snacks, such as potato chips that include flavorings containing gluten, Costco's Kirkland popcorn happens to be gluten-free, making it suitable for coeliacs.