Costco's Fan-Favorite Peanut Butter Pretzels Are Finally Back On Shelves

Back in September, Costco shoppers expressed disappointment online that they were unable to find the store's popular peanut butter-filled pretzels on shelves. Several self-identified Costco employees commented on a Reddit thread that the snacks had been pulled for quality assurance, though no formal recall was issued as there was no cause for health concerns.

Fortunately for fans of the snack food, they appear to be returning to Costco stores. One Reddit user on December 2 that they had found the containers in Colorado, and had purchased two "just in case" they disappeared again. Other social media users have also reported seeing the salty snack in their local warehouses.

Many commenters were quick to express their excitement over the snack food being available again. "[I'm] putting on my coat right now," wrote one Redditor, evidently eager to check their local Costco. "I hope our Costco here in the PNW got it back as well," commented one YouTube user. Though the return of the snack food may be cause for celebration to some, it's still unclear why the pretzels were taken off store shelves in the first place.