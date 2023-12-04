Costco's Fan-Favorite Peanut Butter Pretzels Are Finally Back On Shelves
Back in September, Costco shoppers expressed disappointment online that they were unable to find the store's popular peanut butter-filled pretzels on shelves. Several self-identified Costco employees commented on a Reddit thread that the snacks had been pulled for quality assurance, though no formal recall was issued as there was no cause for health concerns.
Fortunately for fans of the snack food, they appear to be returning to Costco stores. One Reddit user on December 2 that they had found the containers in Colorado, and had purchased two "just in case" they disappeared again. Other social media users have also reported seeing the salty snack in their local warehouses.
Many commenters were quick to express their excitement over the snack food being available again. "[I'm] putting on my coat right now," wrote one Redditor, evidently eager to check their local Costco. "I hope our Costco here in the PNW got it back as well," commented one YouTube user. Though the return of the snack food may be cause for celebration to some, it's still unclear why the pretzels were taken off store shelves in the first place.
It's still unclear why the pretzels disappeared
It seems that Costco has never officially commented on the snack's absence, so the reasoning behind the disappearance remains unclear. One widely accepted theory is that the tub's lids and seals weren't securing correctly, which may have caused the pretzels to go stale while still on store shelves. One Redditor claimed to have heard from a general manager that recipe changes were being made and also suggested that the warehouse chain was reconsidering the product's price.
Fans of the nutty and salty snack food will likely be glad to see their return regardless of what caused their temporary vanishing. While Costco's peanut butter-filled pretzels might not be available in every warehouse again just yet, shoppers may be able to spot them showing up in the coming weeks.
The Costco pretzels are sold in 55-ounce plastic containers for around $10, though prices may vary depending on location. The snack is believed to be produced by H.K. Anderson, which is owned by Utz. So, while the Kirkland-branded variety may have been off store shelves at Costco, fans of the snack could still purchase similarly sized containers elsewhere.