6 Frozen And Refrigerated Pastas From Costco You Should Buy And 2 You Can Skip

Costco is one of those special stores where the opportunity to buy bulk pantry items and other household necessities is often the main reason people hold on to their membership cards. But of course, the warehouse retailer also isn't slacking when it comes to its frozen and refrigerated foods — including pastas. Even though I take great pride in putting together my own homemade dishes with spaghetti, rigatoni, and radiatore, there's always an instance where having something I can pull out of the fridge for an easy meal during a busy week is a true savior. But as we've all learned in the past, just because a packaged product looks good on the shelf doesn't always mean you'll be happy with your decision.

During a recent shopping trip to a Costco location in Brooklyn, New York, I perused the cases and picked up an assortment of prepared pasta options. I was surprised by the relatively wide variety of options, which ended up including everything from family-friendly-format mac & cheese and ravioli to cheesy tortellini and lasagna. As a bar and restaurant owner who frequents Costco for both personal and professional reasons, I tried to focus on the items that were regular fixtures in stores and not seasonal items or one-offs (including anything marked with the dreaded death star). Even as a pasta fanatic, I was mostly pleasantly surprised with what I found, but there were certainly some items that I won't ever be picking up again. Here's how everything played out.