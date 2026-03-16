4 Bulk Pantry Items From Costco Worth Every Penny And 5 You Should Skip

Costco is famous for helping shoppers stretch their grocery budgets, especially when it comes to pantry staples. The warehouse makes it easy to purchase and store bulk products and multi-packs at prices that often beat traditional grocery stores. But buying in bulk isn't always the smartest move, and just because Costco carries it doesn't necessarily mean it's a bargain. When you're filling your cart with Costco-sized pantry items, you have to think about more than just the price tag. Shelf life, storage space, and how often you'll actually use a product all play a major role in whether a bulk purchase is truly worth it.

Some pantry staples last long enough and get used often enough to justify the bulk size and lower price per ounce. Others sit in your pantry for months, losing flavor, going stale, or simply taking up valuable space before you can finish them. So, it's important to be selective before buying bulk pantry items at Costco. We've done the research to take the guesswork out of shopping. We've rounded up four pantry items you should pick up on your next Costco visit and five that you should skip.