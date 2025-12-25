9 Trader Joe's Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's is one of those stores whose enthusiastic fan base has always made sense to me. Besides the budget-friendly pricing, the in-house brands and prepared foods are consistently some of the best you can find — including their soup selection. As someone who shops at Trader Joe's multiple times a week, I've become an instant fan of some of its offerings (and have even reworked them into a cozy pasta sauce). Noticing a new option pop up in the prepared food section or in the canned goods aisle is usually all it takes for me to drop one in my shopping cart for immediate sampling.

When you look at the entire Trader Joe's lineup, though, which of its soups stand as the very best, and which ones are worth skipping? I went by my local store and scoured the shelves for the entire inventory (or at least what's available in New York City in mid-December). After speaking with people about which options would be most widely available, I narrowed things down and busted out my favorite bowl and spoon. Ultimately, I was surprised by how impressive they were across the board, even if there were one or two disappointments. Here's what I think of the jarred, boxed, and freshly prepared soups you can pick up from Trader Joe's.