Costco's 5 Cheese Tortelloni Is The Affordable Dinner We Need
Looking for a quick and easy dinner solution that won't break the bank? Try Kirkland Signature's Five Cheese Tortelloni with Parmigiano Reggiano from Costco. This affordable pasta dish not only tastes delicious thanks to its rich blend of five different kinds of cheese, but it's also incredibly easy on the wallet, ringing up at an impressive 23 cents per ounce, which is — as recipe developer Patty Catalano pointed out in a review for The Kitchn — much less than what you'd pay when purchasing the pasta at other supermarkets.
Prices vary depending on location, but don't let its low cost fool you into thinking this meal lacks flavor or substance. The Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni is a filling and satisfying option that's perfect for feeding hungry bellies after a long day at work or school. With two generous 1.5-pound portions in each package, there's more than enough to go around, making it ideal for feeding a family of four — or even a couple of hungry adults.
Best of all, you don't need to be a gourmet chef to turn this simple pasta dish into a culinary masterpiece. Just add some fresh veggies, herbs, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, and you've got a mouthwatering meal that's as easy on the eyes as it is on your wallet. Looking for a few more serving suggestions? Here are a few ways to spruce up Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni for an affordable, delicious, and satisfying dinner option.
How to serve Costco's Five Cheese Tortelloni
When it comes to serving Costco's budget-friendly Five Cheese Tortelloni, the possibilities are endless. Whether you want a quick summer snack or a filling dinner, this delicious pasta is the perfect base for crafting a bigger meal.
For a classic and elegant option, toss the tortelloni in a creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, add a pinch of parmesan and some fresh parsley, and you have yourself a restaurant-quality meal in no time. You can also add some grilled chicken or shrimp to make it heartier without sacrificing the rich and indulgent flavor.
If you're in a rush but still want a tasty and filling meal, try air frying the tortelloni instead of boiling it. Recipe developer Patty Catalano recommends tossing the pasta with some sun-ripened tomatoes for a sweet and juicy burst of flavor. Top it off with some fresh basil pesto for a fragrant and herbaceous finish. Or, go for a classic and sprinkle some garlic butter over the pasta for a savory and comforting meal.
Regardless of how you choose to indulge, with just a few simple additions, you can transform this humble dish into a gourmet delight.
What is tortelloni?
When it comes to Italian cuisine, few dishes are as iconic as the tortelloni. These tiny, hat-shaped pieces of pasta hail from the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy, the same place that's home to other classic Italian staples like prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and balsamic vinegar of Modena. This makes the Five Cheese Tortelloni with Parmigiano Reggiano you'll find at Costco pretty classically Emilia-Romagna. All you're missing is some prosciutto and balsamic vinegar.
Originating as part of the Italian peasant meal, tortelloni has now made its way onto menus worldwide with prosciutto and other ingredients that fill the pockets of puffy pasta. Traditionally, tortelloni is filled with a mixture of ground pork, chicken breast, and finely chopped prosciutto. The addition of Parmigiano Reggiano (which Costco sells as well) and nutmeg create a beautifully-balanced, flavor-packed dish, but regional variations abound, with each province of Bologna and Modena claiming superiority over their version of the dish.
While the classic tortelloni recipe reigns supreme, there are many delicious variations to be found. Some versions replace the prosciutto with mortadella, giving the dish a hint of sweetness. The ever-popular cheesy versions include ricotta and spinach fillings, but Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni proves you can stuff the pasta with nothing but cheese to yield an equally delicious dish you can spice up with ingredients to suit your taste.