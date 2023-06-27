Costco's 5 Cheese Tortelloni Is The Affordable Dinner We Need

Looking for a quick and easy dinner solution that won't break the bank? Try Kirkland Signature's Five Cheese Tortelloni with Parmigiano Reggiano from Costco. This affordable pasta dish not only tastes delicious thanks to its rich blend of five different kinds of cheese, but it's also incredibly easy on the wallet, ringing up at an impressive 23 cents per ounce, which is — as recipe developer Patty Catalano pointed out in a review for The Kitchn — much less than what you'd pay when purchasing the pasta at other supermarkets.

Prices vary depending on location, but don't let its low cost fool you into thinking this meal lacks flavor or substance. The Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni is a filling and satisfying option that's perfect for feeding hungry bellies after a long day at work or school. With two generous 1.5-pound portions in each package, there's more than enough to go around, making it ideal for feeding a family of four — or even a couple of hungry adults.

Best of all, you don't need to be a gourmet chef to turn this simple pasta dish into a culinary masterpiece. Just add some fresh veggies, herbs, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, and you've got a mouthwatering meal that's as easy on the eyes as it is on your wallet. Looking for a few more serving suggestions? Here are a few ways to spruce up Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni for an affordable, delicious, and satisfying dinner option.