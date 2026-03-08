9 Best Ways To Have A $10 Or Less Lunch From Costco

One great thing about Costco is that the store has range. You can find all types of ingredients, cooking products, and pre-made options in one place. When it comes to lunch, quick heat-and-eat meals are a sure thing, and there are a lot of great options under $10.

If you go searching in the aisles near the cheese and deli sections, you'll see some top pics for under $10. Check out options like Rana's Southwest-Style Linguine, which features chicken and andouille sausage. All you have to do is put this one in a pot, heat it up, and you're good to go. You'll find other items in this section like Chef Signature's Mushroom Risotto from Stonemill Kitchen. This one rings in at under $9 and features button, shiitake, and portobello mushrooms. Step aside boring sandwich — Costco has a lot more to offer in the ways of flavor and fun.

What's great about options like these is that you can heat them up, portion them out, and you have a few days of lunches ready to go. Every Costco has different options in these aisles, so check your local warehouse for a wide variety of meals.