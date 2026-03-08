9 Best Ways To Have A $10 Or Less Lunch From Costco
Looking for ways to save on groceries? Costco always has you covered. But shopping in warehouse stores can be overwhelming, especially if you're looking for lower prices when it comes to smaller portions of specific foods. Did you know Costco has a wide range of items under $10? It's true! Costco isn't just for bulk buys and big-box items. We scoured our local Costco to help you find the best deals for your everyday lunches that are perfect in portion and price.
From deli meats for sandwiches to pre-made, ready-to-eat meals, Costco has a lot more low-cost lunch options than you might think. We wandered the aisles and checked out the refrigerated sections to ensure we covered all of our bases. Seriously, we walked the entire store — twice. Let's take a look at what we found to help you eat well and save more when it comes to lunchtime feasting.
Choose an easy heat-and-eat meal
One great thing about Costco is that the store has range. You can find all types of ingredients, cooking products, and pre-made options in one place. When it comes to lunch, quick heat-and-eat meals are a sure thing, and there are a lot of great options under $10.
If you go searching in the aisles near the cheese and deli sections, you'll see some top pics for under $10. Check out options like Rana's Southwest-Style Linguine, which features chicken and andouille sausage. All you have to do is put this one in a pot, heat it up, and you're good to go. You'll find other items in this section like Chef Signature's Mushroom Risotto from Stonemill Kitchen. This one rings in at under $9 and features button, shiitake, and portobello mushrooms. Step aside boring sandwich — Costco has a lot more to offer in the ways of flavor and fun.
What's great about options like these is that you can heat them up, portion them out, and you have a few days of lunches ready to go. Every Costco has different options in these aisles, so check your local warehouse for a wide variety of meals.
Grab an iconic rotisserie chicken
Did you even go to Costco if you didn't buy a rotisserie chicken? With a ton of viral hacks going around, this pre-made, low-cost option is truly hard to resist. At only $4.99 for a whole bird, you can't go wrong grabbing a chicken for your lunchtime meals.
The options feel endless when it comes to a rotisserie chicken. You can pull it apart and add rice, couscous, veggies — you name it. You can eat it plain, dress it up, or take a bite right from the bag — there's no judgement here. These birds aren't small either. You'll find days worth of meat in just one bag, so make yourself a sandwich, toss some in a tortilla wrap, or put some on your favorite salad. Seriously, what can't this chicken do?
Costco's fan-favorite rotisserie chicken is also a great option for those working long hours or who just don't have time to get in the kitchen and cook. For this price, ease and taste are a quick Costco trip away.
Try an array of soups and stews
When it comes to lunch, soup is a great option, and there are so many kinds to enjoy at Costco. Head back over to the section near the deli and cheeses, and you'll find an array of killer options for every flavor profile and preference.
If you're looking for something classic, you can pick up Kirkland's Tomato Basil or Boulder's Organic White Chicken & Wild Rice Soup. Don't forget the Panera brand's iconic Broccoli Cheddar. Yeah, it has that, too.
If you want some bold flavors and a little more depth, check out Ruprecht's Fully Cooked Irish Stew or Blount's Clam Shack options. You can enjoy the signature Clam Chowder or a Thai-style Coconut Shrimp. This is such an easy lunchtime hack with a quick microwave cook time for on-the-go needs. Why not give one (or all) a try?
Peruse the pre-made meals and sides
While it offers an array of big box grocery items, there are also some stellar prepared foods in Costco's deli section. Not all items are under $10, but there are a lot of options to choose from if you have time to take a closer look.
A few items you can definitely find under $10 are the pasta salads and some of the regular salads. Costco's caesar salads are definitely notable, offering a large portion size with multiple packets of dressing and croutons included. You can also find salads like Costco's Grain & Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette featuring quinoa, chickpeas, dried cranberries, and other light ingredients. However, you can also find some really nice pasta salads. In our area, Costco has a Pesto Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls & Italian Pesto. Delish!
The Kirkland Signature deli section has everything from various types of cooked chicken to side dishes. Give yourself some time to look through the cases and try things out — you can even construct a new go-to midday meal on the cheap from multiple deli side dishes.
Build your own sandwich with deli meats
Who doesn't love a good sandwich at lunchtime? There's an array of affordable, must-have deli items at Costco for the perfect lunch. Head to the refrigerators and check out the store's selection.
There may be varying brands and price points at each store, but Costco carries a great option from Hatfield. For under $9, this package will give you a variety of meats to help you make up to eight Italian sandwiches. If you're cutting carbs, drop the bread. But if you're looking for a real Italian sammie, grab your favorite bread at the bakery and make yourself the ideal lunchtime treat.
Costco does offer a lot of bread options for under $10, with some under $5, too! (Don't sleep on the items from Costco's bakery.) Between the bread and the deli meats, you can make yourself over a week's worth of sandwiches for under $20.
Steam up some frozen dumplings
Looking for an Asian-inspired lunch? Costco has that, too. Head to the freezer section and check out the store's variety of dumplings ringing in at under $10 per package.
If you love soup dumplings, you have to try Mila's Pork Soup Dumplings. Ready in under 10 minutes, these sumptuous dumplings will make anyone smile during their lunch break. Costco's Bibigo dumpling brand also makes a great Mini Chicken Wonton dumpling, featuring tender chicken and cilantro. Pork, chicken, soup — check out your local Costco's freezer section to see the tasty dumplings it has in store.
For some, these morsels might be enough, but since you're at Costco, go big or go home. You can grab some rice, add the dumplings to some leftover veggies, or toss them into your favorite soup. The possibilities are endless, but the flavor profiles promise consistent satisfaction.
Get creative with ramen soup
Let's be real: The majority of us have had Cup Noodles or Maruchan instant ramen at least once in our lives. Some still live on it as a tried-and-true staple. No matter where you fall, if you're looking for a quick and cheap lunch option from Costco, the store has some Asian-style noodle soups that are delicious and right on the money.
We're giving the OG Nissin brand the win here, as you can by 24 cups for under $9. That's a cheap lunch when you do the math. However, they aren't the only game in town. We know Cup Noodles can be a little underwhelming, but that's where Nongshim has you covered. Grab a package of the Premium Tonkotsu Ramen. You get six large bowls for under $9. While you may get less in quantity, you get more in quality. Each bowl features ramen noodles in a thick pork broth with garlic and ginger. They even throw in a spicy sauce packet, too. It's no Buldak Ramen, but it's pretty darn good! And hey, if you grabbed some of those dumplings we mentioned, why not add them to your soup? Dress these ramen bowls up with some leftover protein or veggies or even a hardboiled egg.
There's always the food court
As viral Costco food court hacks and trends have taken over social media in recent years, the store's hot food bar has become the place to be. When it comes to a cheap and tasty lunch, this spot has you covered. The Costco food court features a range of items — everything from salads, pizza, calzones, sandwiches, and of course, the iconic $1.50 hot dog and drink combo. You won't find anything on this menu for over $10, with most items barely reaching $5. Ordering is easy at the self-serve screens, the food is hot and ready within minutes, and you can take your food to go or chill at one of the red tables before heading back to work.
If you're in need of a quick and cheap lunch, it doesn't hurt to stop by Costco. And hey, you can get some shopping done while you're there. And don't forget to treat yourself to one of Costco's famous food court desserts.
How we mapped out the best Costco lunch options under $10
For this article, we spent about an hour walking around our local Costco checking out each department. We looked for individual items priced at $10 and under to determine what type of lunchtime treats would be possible.
Sometimes that consistent price point can be difficult to find in a warehouse store, but Costco ended up having a lot of options for every shopper. Some options are stand alone, while others you can pair together. No matter your preferences, there truly is something for everyone at the right price. All prices are accurate at the time of writing and may vary by location.