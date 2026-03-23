8 Soups From Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

Unlike any of the other options on this list, I've had prior experience with this pick in the wild. Even though it's been well over a decade since I last ordered it, I still had decent memories of this decadent soup. Still, I'm not big enough of a Panera fan to have sought out their packaged products before, and I wasn't totally convinced this one would still hit in quite the same way it did when I was living on a college student's budget.

Not surprisingly, it smells buttery and rich on the stove, in almost the exact same way as preparing a batch of homemade queso dip for a party. This should've been a warning: This dense concoction hit the table with a thud, and the palate just as heavily soon thereafter. It's so dense and creamy that it almost feels more like a watery Velveeta dip than a stew or soup. Unfortunately, the one flavor that dominates throughout is best described as supermarket broccoli that's gone off in your crisper drawer. What's worse, even when you do get a floret, the limp texture is fully off-putting and adds to the overall gooeyness of the soup.

I should also mention that this somehow manages to be the saltiest soup in this bunch by a mile! While it's likely to work for some people, three spoonfuls were more than enough for me to safely declare that I wouldn't be buying it again.