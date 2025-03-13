The Tip You Can't Ignore For The Best Homemade Queso

Literally the Spanish word for "cheese," queso is also the gooey dip you're used to seeing on menus at Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, usually served with tortilla chips. While you could enjoy one of the absolute best store-bought quesos (check out our list) at home, you're likely to miss the fresh, restaurant taste. So, Daily Meal reached out to Orlando Trejo, executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets and Secrets Moxché in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to find out the No. 1 tip for making the best queso at home.

"The most crucial factor is using high-quality ingredients. No matter which cheese you prefer, always choose the best quality available. This ensures superior flavor and texture," he tells Daily Meal in an exclusive interview. Chef Trejo also notes that you don't want to use processed products. Instead, he recommends using "natural and organic ingredients," because the flavor is better.

So, rather than picking up something like Velveeta for your dip, head to the deli section of your local grocer for a fresher, higher-quality option. White cheddar, for instance, is the cheese you need for perfect restaurant-style queso like the blanco version you'd get at Chipotle. In addition to skipping heavily-processed cheeses, avoid canned vegetables and dried herbs. It's more work to prepare fresh ingredients, but they'll produce better flavor results.