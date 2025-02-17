5 Delicious Upgrades For Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Tortilla Soup

If you're craving chicken tortilla soup but don't want to make it from scratch, you can find it at a popular fast food chain: Chick-Fil-A. The chain's chicken tortilla soup — which is a seasonal item – consists of a creamy white soup base with veggies, peppers, navy and black beans, shredded chicken, as well as seasoned tortilla strips. The soup comes in two sizes: a cup and a bowl.

Of course, like any dish from a fast food joint, the soup is not going to be quite as good as if you made chicken tortilla soup from scratch. However, there are a few ways you can upgrade Chick-Fil-A's soup at home without too much effort, so that the end result is a tastier version. These simple ingredients will elevate your to-go soup into something heartier and more flavorful.