Is Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil The Real Deal?

There's a reason people love extra virgin olive oil — it's unprocessed, chemical-free, cold-pressed oil from crushed olives. It must come from the first pressing and contain a specific amount of acidity (regular olive oil can use heat and chemicals in its extraction process). Extra virgin olive oil is also loaded with more healthy polyphenols.

This may sound like you should always ignore regular olive oil, but keep the smoke point in mind if you cook. While cooking with extra virgin olive oil is fine, it has a lower smoke point; once your oil begins smoking, it starts to oxidize and can create harmful compounds you do not want to eat! This is a common error and is one of the 13 mistakes people often make with olive oil.

Generally, regular olive oil's smoke point is 390-470 degrees Fahrenheit, while extra virgin olive oil's is 350-430 degrees. Knowing when to use each type of olive oil is important, and luckily, Costco sells them all!