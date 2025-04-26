The New England Brand With The Best Store-Bought Canned Clam Chowder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chowder may not top your list as a canned item you would expect to taste great. Typically enjoyed homemade, chowder is an extremely comforting dish that often comes with a side of nostalgia. Regional variations tent to stick closely with those who grew up eating them, which is what makes clam chowder a hotly contested dish. Daily Meal embarked on a mission to find the best tasting canned clam chowder, tasting both the Manhattan and New England styles that are widely available.

After trying 11 kinds of canned clam chowder and ranking them based on texture, flavor, balance, quality of ingredients and seasoning, one reigned supreme. Bar Harbor New England clam chowder based out of Maine was the winner. Our reviewer found this chowder to be velvety smooth with a texture similar to béchamel. It had a sweet, buttery flavor and enough surf clams and potatoes to satisfy our expectations.

The first two ingredients in Bar Harbor New England clam chowder are surf clams and clam juice, which is no doubt responsible for the fresh clam flavor that carried our reviewer's senses back to the Atlantic coast. The chowder is made with real butter and thickened with rice flour, plus includes dried milk to help achieve that creamy texture. The brand claims it's made in small, hand-crafted batches with sustainable, wild seafood.

