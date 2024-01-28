11 Hacks To Make Imitation Crab Taste Better

If you're a fan of salty, sweet seafood that doesn't break the bank, you've likely tried imitation crab. This product is one of the most ubiquitous imitation food items out there, and despite not being real crab, it's hardly unpopular, with its global market share valued at over $6 billion in 2023, according to a report by Fact.MR. Imitation crab meat is made from a fish paste called surimi, created by grinding white fish like pollock together with binding agents and flavorings. The surimi is then shaped into a stick, with a coating of food dye giving it an orange-red exterior that mirrors the natural coloring of crabs and crab meat.

However, while imitation crab sticks are frequently eaten as quick and convenient snacks, it's difficult to figure out what to do with them beyond that. Seafood purists also tend to find imitation crab sticks somewhat lacking in flavor, especially when compared to real crab meat. Luckily, help is at hand for both of these issues. There are a range of hacks that you can perform with imitation crab that can improve on its gentle taste with various additions or cooking methods while simultaneously opening up brand-new ideas to serve them.