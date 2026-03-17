9 Useful Ways To Reuse Containers From Aldi

Reduce, reuse, recycle. We all get that nagging voice in the back of our heads — the one that tells us "don't throw away old condiment bottles and jars." Since the word "reuse" comes before "recycle" in the adage, it's a good practice to reuse items as much as you can. If you shop at Aldi, you're in luck: Many of your groceries are packaged in containers that can be very useful around the house. Vases, pet treat containers, even crafty decorations — it's amazing how much you can do with what might otherwise be considered a recyclable item (or worse, trash).

Whether you're being thrifty or just conscientious about your contributions to the world's landfills, it's never a bad idea to come up with a second use for a product — especially all of those grocery store containers from when you buy food. Be sure to also check out our guide for how to remove stubborn stickers from food jars, since the issue of overly sticky adhesive is a scourge. Here are some of our favorite ways to reuse packaging from Aldi.