Actually, There's A Science Behind Your Wine Bottle's Color

Wine is the ultimate luxurious, sophisticated beverage that comes in countless forms. Crafting a wine of a specific color, sweetness, taste, and body is a deliberate and delicate operation. It is a balancing act of many variables. The attention to detail that must be dedicated to making wine goes far beyond choosing quality grapes. From the age to the storage type, everything must be taken into account for achieving a specific flavor profile — everything from the difference between oak and steel barrel-aged wine is hard to ignore. It should not come as a surprise then that the color of the wine bottle is one of those many variables.

Often, a product's packaging is a matter of marketing — how appealing does that product look next to its competitors on the shelf? Though presentation and marketability play an important role in wine bottling, the color of the bottle actually affects the wine inside. Wine producers understand the potential impacts and are, therefore, very intentional about bottling their wine.