Why Pickling Mixed Veggies All At Once Isn't The Best Idea

Pickling is a centuries-old preservation technique that allows fresh fruits and vegetables (as well as eggs, meat, fish, and dairy) to remain edible long after they've been plucked, picked, or harvested. For over 4,000 years, humans have relied on pickled foods during times of both abundance and scarcity. Without pickling, it may have been hard — if not impossible — for travelers to survive months-long voyages across oceans or foreign terrain.

The basics of pickling are pretty simple. You take fresh ingredients and add them to a high-acid solution for days, weeks, or months. What happens next is that the acidic liquid helps protect whatever ingredient is being pickled from spoilage. This process is easy to do at home, and you'll be able to taste (and enjoy) the results of your labor rather quickly.

That being said, there are a number of pitfalls that both amateur and advanced picklers may encounter. One of the most overlooked and common errors is pickling different types of vegetables within the same jar. Although it's natural to want to enjoy a plethora of pickled vegetables, adding them all to the same vessel won't yield the best results and may actually affect the taste, color, and texture of the finished product.