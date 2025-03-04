Don't Throw Out Old Condiment Bottles And Jars, Use Them For This Instead

In any well-stocked pantry or fridge, you'll find a variety of condiments. From barbecue sauce to ranch dressing to chili crisp, they're key for making food more flavorful and fun. And while we love to make our own, we've got to admit that the quick convenience and reliable quality of store-bought condiments can't be beat. But once you're down to the last drops, what do you do with the bottle?

Many glass and plastic condiment bottles can be easily recycled via your local municipal waste recycling program. But, the recycling bin should actually be your last stop. Before tossing those containers, think of ways to reuse them at home or on-the-go. Upcycling before recycling condiment bottles allows you to get more use out of them before passing them along, stretching your dollar while also lessening your impact on the planet.

If you want to repurpose your empties but aren't sure where to start, we've got you covered. Use your used containers to master these clever cooking hacks, and you'll never look at a spent jar, tub, or squeeze bottle the same way again. Just make sure it's completely empty first.