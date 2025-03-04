Don't Throw Out Old Condiment Bottles And Jars, Use Them For This Instead
In any well-stocked pantry or fridge, you'll find a variety of condiments. From barbecue sauce to ranch dressing to chili crisp, they're key for making food more flavorful and fun. And while we love to make our own, we've got to admit that the quick convenience and reliable quality of store-bought condiments can't be beat. But once you're down to the last drops, what do you do with the bottle?
Many glass and plastic condiment bottles can be easily recycled via your local municipal waste recycling program. But, the recycling bin should actually be your last stop. Before tossing those containers, think of ways to reuse them at home or on-the-go. Upcycling before recycling condiment bottles allows you to get more use out of them before passing them along, stretching your dollar while also lessening your impact on the planet.
If you want to repurpose your empties but aren't sure where to start, we've got you covered. Use your used containers to master these clever cooking hacks, and you'll never look at a spent jar, tub, or squeeze bottle the same way again. Just make sure it's completely empty first.
Decorating a cake
This is a tip specifically for upcycling a squeeze bottle with a tip (looking at you, Huy Fong sriracha and Kinder's BBQ sauce fans). Once the container is emptied and cleaned, you'll find that it's the perfect tool for improving your dessert decorating skills. The precise tip and comfortable grip of a squeezable condiment bottle allow you to control the flow and direction of the icing inside, letting you drip, drizzle, and dazzle. Experiment with different types of bottles and frosting recipes to find the exact combination you're after. A thicker frosting and larger opening on the bottle are great for topping cupcakes with a traditional American buttercream, while a thinner icing and narrow tip facilitate more intricate decorations, like a gorgeously drippy cake.
Once you try decorating a cake with a reused condiment bottle, you'll never go back to using an unwieldy, messy piping bag. And once you're done decorating, you can keep the leftover icing in the bottle to save for later. No muss, no fuss, and no frosting left behind.
Storing homemade dressings and marinades
While a full set of matching containers can look pretty on a shelf, any home chef will assure you that it's not a necessity. There's no need to buy special bottles to hold your homemade dressings, sauces, and marinades when you have used condiment bottles available. Simply empty and clean them, prepare your favorite sauce recipes, store them in said bottles, and enjoy to your heart's content.
To properly keep track of DIY creations in upcycled bottles, we do recommend labeling them with a name (so you know what's actually in the container) and a date (so you know when the sauce was made, and can avoid consuming it past its best-by date.) Whether you choose to make cute labels or go the easy route and simply scrawl across the bottle with a Sharpie is entirely up to you. Either way, you can feel good about the fact that you're reusing a container that would have otherwise gone straight to the recycling center.
Squeezing olive oil
A great way to save on spendy ingredients like high-quality olive oil is to buy them in bulk. But a giant jug of olive oil can be unsightly, not to mention the amount of valuable counter space it takes next to the stove; and lugging it across the kitchen every time you want to cook is a pain. Enter the ideal solution: a pre-used ketchup or other condiment bottle.
After fully emptying and washing the squeeze bottle, refill it with olive oil or another cooking oil and keep it in a handy spot near your stove or prep space. That way, it's available to pour or drizzle every time you need it. And when you run out, you can simply add more from the bulk bottle you keep tucked away out of sight like the savvy, sustainable home chef that you are.
Basting a turkey
It's easy to forget that a squeeze bottle works both ways, but containers that push liquid out should also be able to suck it in. An empty squeeze bottle can therefore step in to remove pan juices and redistribute them over your roast. Of course, if you're in the middle of cooking, you may not have the time or wherewithal to empty and clean an old condiment bottle, but if you think ahead, you can be prepared.
The next time you have an empty squeeze bottle, consider washing and storing it so you can use it as a turkey baster when the holidays come around. The dual purpose will give you one less thing to buy outside of your kitchen essentials, saving you time, money, and valuable storage space (especially around the holidays, when all three are at a premium). What's more, the environmentally-friendly cooking hack is sure to impress your Thanksgiving guests.
Improving your plating
Sure, we we enjoy restaurants because we love to try new foods and avoid doing the dishes. But we also dine out for the beautiful plating. After all, we eat with our eyes first.
Make like a fine dining chef — or at least make your next meal a little more appetizing — by improving your plating skills. You don't need to buy special tools — an old, clean condiment bottle works just as well for piping, drizzling, and decorating sweet and savory dishes.
Practice makes perfect, and it may take some time before you're ready to wow guests. But along the way you might be surprised by how fun it is to fancify your meals, turning an ordinary snack into a celebratory occasion. Start small with a few strategically placed drops of savory sauce, or an artful flourish of infused oil. Add dramatic swirls of chocolate and caramel to a fruit plate, working your way up to more intricate patterns, all the while repurposing old containers that would have otherwise been tossed.
Making pancakes
The easy-pour function of squeezable ketchup, ranch dressing, and other condiment bottles lends them well to pouring pancake mix, whether homemade or the store bought variety (we won't tell). Instead of dropping dollops with a spoon, which can lead to uneven or messy results, neatly squeeze the pancake mix into the pan with precision and control.
Mom Hack – use a condiment bottle for pancake batter! They make the perfect silver dollar pancakes and even letters and shapes 👌 #silverdollarpancakes #pancakebites #pancakebatter #momhacks #momhackskids
Simply empty and wash your bottle, mix your batter, and pour it into the clean bottle to keep fresh until it's time for breakfast. From there, you can pour the mix into a traditional round shape, or get creative by forming your pancakes into hearts, ghosts, or more intricate patterns. Once you've mastered making pancakes with an upcycled condiment bottle, you'll even be able to take requests, flipping large cakes for one person and silver dollars for another without skipping a beat. As one TikToker proclaims, this is a morning game-changer for busy moms balancing the needs and wishes of multiple family members.
Rationing ingredients for travel
Traveling foodies can use old condiment containers (especially smaller ones, like hot sauce bottles) to bring ingredients to their Airbnb, campsite, or other accommodations where they plan to cook. This is a smart way to transport things like homemade spice blends, cooking oil, or sauces that you only need a little of or that require multiple components. Another idea is to use larger condiment bottles to store snacks, like homemade trail mix.
Along with space-saving and environmental benefits, upcycled condiment bottles offer the assurance that ingredients won't spill. After all, the containers were made to transport liquid. And once you reach your destination, the bottles can stand upright on a flat surface for easy use and pourability when preparing meals. However, if you're worried that the lids aren't as tightly fitted as you'd like them to be, simply put the bottles into a Ziploc bag for added protection.
Mixing vinaigrette
If you're an avid maker of homemade vinaigrette, you probably have a bottle or jar of Dijon mustard in your kitchen at all times. The peppery condiment is a popular choice for balancing sweet components like honey or balsamic vinegar, and the velvety texture adds pleasant heft. But have you ever used the bottle itself to mix the salad dressing? If not, you should.
The trick here is to not clean the bottle first. You want the walls of the bottle to be lightly coated with mustard, as that will serve as the base of your salad dressing. From there, add the other ingredients, tasting as you go. Once everything is accounted for, close the bottle back up and shake it to mix the vinaigrette. Not only will you wind up with a delicious dressing, but you'll take pride in the fact that you didn't waste a single drop of mustard.
Try variations using near-empty bottles of syrup or honey, or even a jar of preserves for a fruity version. The possibilities are endless.
Shaking herbs and spices
Is grated Parmesan cheese a condiment? We vote yes, and we present you this genius hack for reusing the lid of your Parmesan container. While we recommend upcycling the entire container if possible, if you prefer, you can simply reuse the lid as it fits perfectly on top of some spaghetti sauce jars and even old mason jars.
Whether you're able to clean and reuse the Parmesan container or just the lid, you'll find the latter useful for sprinkling spices and seasonings onto your food. Use this hack for adding dried herbs (not fresh herbs) or homemade spice blends to soup, or adding rainbow sprinkles to cupcakes and cookies. You don't have to deal with the extra step or mess of scooping with a spoon, and you'll also be giving an old container new life. One cook's trash is another cook's treasure (er, sprinkler).
Organizing dry goods
If you're someone who goes through a lot of the same condiment, buying the same bottle of dipping sauce or salad dressing over and over, listen up. Save those bottles, and use the collection to streamline your pantry shelves without extra cost or waste.
A collection of clear condiment bottles, like old plastic ketchup bottles or mayo jars, offers an excellent solution for streamlining shelves and organizing dry goods like beans, grains, and other ingredients that often come in bulky packaging. Say goodbye to cumbersome, delicate bags that like to spill their contents all over your kitchen floor, and hello to a perfect display that shows you how much you have of each ingredient at any given time. As an added bonus, the bottles make it easy to pour directly into measuring cups and pots, skipping the extra step of scooping (and sending tiny grains of rice scattering in the process).
Storing simple syrup
Simple syrup is a must-have ingredient for the home mixologist, and making it yourself is fairly easy. The problem is, most simple syrup recipes are for a large batch that will expire in two weeks, and most cocktails only require a small amount. So unless you're hosting a raging party or opening a specialty coffee shop, you're likely to let a lot of that sweet, sugary deliciousness go to waste.
The solution is an old glass bottle that has been completely emptied and cleaned. The glass is safe for storing piping-hot liquid fresh off the stove, and it will also keep the flavor pure (as opposed to other materials that could affect the taste). Sure, you could go out and buy glass bottles for this express purpose. But why bother when you already have a near-empty condiment bottle lying around, waiting to be put to good use?
Keeping leftover wine fresh
Here's a fun fact: Exposure to air makes wine g bad more quickly. That's one reason proper wine storage is so important, and why the shelf life rapidly evaporates once a bottle's been opened. But there are ways to counteract the elements, and keep your leftover wine fresh longer.
To save leftover wine for later without diminishing the quality, minimize the amount of air that can fit inside the container. Don't just cork and stash the wine bottle, where the consumed wine has already been replaced with air. Instead, pour the leftover libation into a smaller bottle, ideally one that just fits the amount of wine left. The less room for air, the better.
Now, if you're wondering where on Earth you're going to find such a container, think of your old glass condiment bottles and jars. Chances are, one is just the right size. Clean it and store it for the next time you don't finish that bottle of wine in a single sitting.
Cooking with kids
Condiment bottles are often made to slow the pour of whatever condiment is inside of them. Sometimes, like when you want to quickly drench your French toast in maple syrup, that's annoying. But other times, like when your young children want to do the same, it's not.
A condiment bottle with a spout that slows is a good thing to keep on hand for when your kids want to help in the kitchen. Instead of handing them a ladle and hoping for the best, you can add liquid ingredients to upcycled condiment bottles ahead of time and let them use those instead. This preparation will allow your child to gain independence, and enjoy the satisfaction of doing something themselves. It will also help prevent them from overdoing it, or spill said liquid ingredients all over your countertops. While your kiddo is playing sous chef, you can add to the educational aspect of the experience by explaining the importance of upcycling and recycling rather than throwing reusable items away. Everyone wins.