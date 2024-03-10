An Important Tip To Keep In Mind When Creating Your Own Spice Blend

Spice blends are so useful for so many reasons, from seasoning steaks and seafood to flavoring cake mixes. And while you can purchase them pre-made, there are also multiple ways to make them right at home, so you'll always have the perfect concoction for your craving.

You can purchase spices jarred and pre-ground — or in their whole form to grind yourself (a coffee grinder is handy for this purpose). Additionally, you can augment your blends by dehydrating your own ingredients (think garlic, peppers, shallots, mushrooms, and so much more). Regardless of method, creating your own blends also helps ensure maximum quality and freshness, plus the peace of mind that you won't be sprinkling tons of additives or preservatives on your food.

DIY spice blends are an adaptable art form, but one critical tip will keep yours replicable and consistent. While it might be tempting to toss the ingredients together on the fly and modify to taste, once you land on that perfect formula, there's a good chance you'll want to revisit it. So, take the extra step to weigh your spices as you go, and write down your recipe so you never regret not being able to recapture the magic.