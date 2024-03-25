How To Remove Stubborn Stickers From Food Jars You Want To Reuse

Jars are the ultimate storage vessel for everything from spices to pickles, so it makes perfect sense to use them again and again. It's kind of like a two-for-one deal when you purchase goods in containers, knowing you'll be able to reuse the food jar when it's empty. However, removing the product label is often a complicated affair that might make you wonder whether it's worth the effort.

The good news is that there's certainly a way to convert your empty container into a label-free storage device, and the key is to work smarter, not harder. Using pantry items from your kitchen, you can soften and dislodge the label and the glue with a few basic steps. One winning combination of ingredients is baking soda and cooking oil. The baking soda adds some grit for friction when scrubbing your jar, and the oil acts as a solvent, making a great combination for the task at hand. Plus, there are already a ton of reasons to have baking soda around for cooking, and you can even make use of expired vegetable oil, so it's a recipe for successful label removal and waste reduction.