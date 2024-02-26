We Tried 14 Store-Bought Tortilla Chips And Found A New Favorite

I don't think I've ever put a Trader Joe's snack item in last place, but I guess there is a first for everything. Last on my list is the brand's Organic White Corn Tortilla Chips. From the first bite, the texture really threw me off. These chips were too hard, and the mouthfeel that followed almost felt stale. There was no salt or corn flavoring on the chip, either. They were completely bland, even with salsa as a support.

Regarding positives, there were only a few redeeming qualities with this option. The chips were huge, which made them great for dipping and scooping, and they are also organic, with nothing but natural ingredients. However, these two minor points can't negate the lack of taste that followed each bite.

Overall, this option was a major fail in my book. Even with little to no salt, the lack of any flavor whatsoever is the reason for this placement. Sorry, TJ's — this one is a miss.