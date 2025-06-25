13 BBQ Potato Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

BBQ potato chips are a classic, affordable side that's perfect for everything from hot dogs and the best burgers to barbecue wings and pulled pork shoulder. To me, they're a bite-sized embodiment of the best tastes of summer. That being said, there are dozens of different BBQ chips you could choose as a side for your next meal, and not all of them are mouthwateringly delicious — some are downright unpalatable. How do you know which bags are worth your hard-earned money and which would leave you feeling unsatisfied?

Thankfully, I have the answer to this pressing question because I was given the opportunity to taste 13 different types of BBQ potato chips. Then, I ranked them from worst to best based on their texture, taste, and aftertaste (if applicable). To do this, I used my food industry background and decades of potato chip consumption. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover your new favorite BBQ potato chips? Let's get into it.